Fashion trends to expect in 2017

Posted January 7, 2017 5:56 am by Comments

Fashion trends to expect in 2017

heinekenIt’S no news that the fashion industry loves talking about trends whether the retro fashion trends or the futuristic. While this may have a way of affecting our sartorial focus, the fact remains that the New Year always comes with a lot of trend prediction and this year is no different as we intend looking at trends that might likely shape the fashion year.

The fashion trends of last year have been clearly established. From the runway to the red carpet, inspired fashionistas in Nigeria rocked each seasonís hottest trends with gusto. So what will we actually want to wear this year? As always, the Lagos Fashion Week and the end of New York Fashion Week brings with them the inevitable forecasting of next yearís biggest fashion trends and this year is no different.

Several designers showed pretty, edgy, groundbreaking, inspiring and totally wearable looks that we canít wait to get our hands on. While itís still too early to tell which styles the masses will take to, there were a handful of strong recurring looks that emerged with a vengeance from the high fashion of 2016 runways.

Winasbet.com

A few holdovers from last year such as layers, florals, off-the-shoulder styles, sneakers, chokers, excessive ruffles, velvet, lace, net, shimmery wears and voluminous sleeves will continue to make great waves this year. If trends are your thing, it would be a wise decision to cop some of these trendy pieces ahead of the fashion year.

Pink Passion
The seasonís most unlikely wardrobe staple will be outfits in pink. Dresses in brilliant shades of fuchsia, strawberry, rose, and bubble gum will flood the runways and red carpet. Prepare yourself as pink is making a comeback in 2017. This is surprising given that Pantone says that cherry green is the colour of the year.

Slogan tees
T-shirts with slogans is the latest casual trending styles. Whether political or otherwise, slogan tees came into a new prominence this season. Activism will make an appearance in fashion this year as logos, emojis and embellishments will be featured on tees.

Robes
Several brows were certainly raised at last yearís Lagos Fashion Week when bathrobes and pajamas were spotted prominently. Alas, it is now looking like a ëthing,í so you might want to brace yourself, as it just might become a fad this year.

Sheer power
Get ready to bare it all or almost all at least. Sheer, pretty chiffon layers are in, in a big way; just make sure you invest in some cute underpinnings to go with them.

One Shoulder
You didnít think the cold shoulder was going anywhere, did you? The 2017 fashion trends have an answer to this off-the shoulder phenomenon: the one-shoulder top or dress. Asymmetry is on trend, and there is nothing sexier than showing one shoulder. Statement sleeves and power shoulders are also in vogue

Vibrant Stripes
Youíll find stripes in several shows every season, but we canít remember the last time they were this bright and bold. They will come in all shades of the rainbow this season, including primary-hued stripes

Velvet reloaded
Very popular with the Aso Ebi scene a couple years back, this 80ís texture has found its way back to the scene and we are sure to see a whole lot of it in different designs and colours.

Flared trousers
Wide-legged bottoms are making a comeback. While skinny cuts arenít necessarily obsolete yet, designers are bringing back flared trousers from the early 2000s and the mid- í70s. Beige pants and khaki will be more in style than skinny denim this year as well, so stock your wardrobes.

Colored Suits
For men in particular, colored suits will be a big deal this year.

Footwear
Women are seemingly getting more concerned about comfort and gradually leaving shoes with heels above 4 inches behind for mules, kitten heels, low block heels, sky-high platforms, crocs and embellished sneakers.

Statement Earrings
Statement earrings are also expected to be popular this year as they featured prominently in several shows and runway last season.

It remains to be seen if all these are just fads or have come to stay permanently, after all they are just possible predictions. It remains to see what the year shall bring in reality.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. 5 fashion trends every fashionista in Nigeria is rocking now It is August, half of the year is already gone and by now, the fashion trends of the year have...
  2. Preview the Continent’s Latest Fashion Trends at African Fashion & Design Week 2015 + African Icon of Hope Awards for Top Designers The Treasure Base of Nigeria – Rivers State from October 7th – 11th, 2015 will hosts the continent’s annual runway...
  3. As fashion pacesetter, I don’t follow trends –Theodora Etidia Theodora Etidia is a Computer Engineering graduate of Delta State Polytechnic. She, however, took to gospel music and fashion designing...
  4. Allure Weekly Fashion Trend: Lemon Prints, Polka Dot, Pink Fashion and Patchwork By Fatima Garba   PINK FASHION TREND Pink, is this season’s key colour, it is here to stay all year...
  5. Register Now for COC Fashion School in Lagos & Port Harcourt to Learn Fashion Illustration, Sketching, Fashion Art & More Learn the best of fashion illustration, sketching and fashion art in little time this season with COC Fashion School‘s End of...
  6. Calling All Fashion Creatives! Heineken Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2015 Announces Fashion Focus Call for Entry Are you a creative designer? Do you have a passion for fashion? Want to build your design talent? If your...
  7. Are You a Fashion Designer? Here’s Your Chance to Showcase at the Heineken Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2015 We are counting down to the 2015 edition of Heineken Lagos Fashion & Design Week (LFDW) and the event’s 5th...
  8. Heineken Lagos Fashion & Design Week 2016 Day 2: What to Expect from Designers at Tonight Shows It’s day 2 of the Heineken Lagos Fashion and Design Week, day 1 was off to a great start now here’s...
  9. Here’s a Recap of the Heineken Lagos Fashion & Design Week Fashion Focus Regionals in Port Harcourt, Abuja & Lagos! We are getting closer to finding out who our Fashion Focus finalists are! From Monday 14th to Friday 18th of...
  10. Lagos Street Style X BN Style: LSS Captures Even More Beautiful Pictures of the High Fashion Crowd at London Fashion Week Two days back we brought you powerful images of the alternative cool crowds (see here if you missed it) at the...

< YOHAIG home