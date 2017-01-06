FG cautions farmers against hoarding of grains

Rice

Sen. Heineken Lokpobiri, the Minister of state for Agriculture and Rural Development, on Friday cautioned individuals and farmers to desist from hoarding grains.

In a statement signed by the Director of Information, Mr Tony Ohaeri, in Abuja, Lokpobiri urged the perpetrators to make the grains available for consumers to reduce scarcity and cost of produce in the market.

The minister said he was reacting to reports that large tonnes of harvested grains were been hoarded by some individuals with the intention to sell to the Federal Government at exorbitant prices.

He explained that hoarding of grains would affect their quality, nutritional value and desired profit in monetary terms.

According to him, the Federal Government has no plan to buy grains from any dishonest third party and anybody hoarding grains is doing that at his own risk.

“The Federal Government is determined to ensure that the country enjoys food security and self sufficiency.

“The government has put several measures in place to make sure that farmers get all the necessary farm inputs.

“We are hugely engaged and committed to all-year-round agriculture including dry season farming and through increased investment in irrigation,’’ Lokpobiri said.

The minister assured citizens of government’s readiness to make the country achieve self sufficiency in grains production.

