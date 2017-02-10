FG to commence another phase of intervention projects in 12 new universities-Minister

The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, on Friday said that the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) would commence another phase of intervention projects this year in the newly established 12 Federal universities.

The minsiter stated this at the inauguration of some buildings lined up as part of activities marking the second convocation ceremony of Federal University Dutse, Jigawa.

Adamu was represented by Executive Secretary of National Universities Commission, Prof. Adamu Rasheed.

He explained that the planned intervention projects by TETFUND would fast-track rapid development of the new institutions,adding that henceforth, the new universities would be benefiting from needs assessment projects

He said that there would be nation-wide retreat next week on the allocation of needs assessment projects by universities.

According to the minister, the treat will be held in the six geopolitical zones of the country.

He also disclosed that the National Assembly was equally making efforts to assist the 12 universities in making provision to ensure their rapid development.

The Minister commended pioneer Vice Chancellor of Federal University Dutse, Prof. Jibrila Amin, for laying a good foundation for the institution.

He said that from his assessment, FUD is one of the best among its contemporaries in terms of infrastructural development.

In her remarks, the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Fatima Mukhtar, appealed to the Federal Government to intervene in the construction of access roads and drainage in the school.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that some of the projects inaugurated by the Minister include two hostels, two faculties, Library, Senate Building and Social Economic Research Centre.