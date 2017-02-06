Firm pledges to excite Nigeria built sector with quality products

Frank Le Bris

Nigerite Limited, a complete building components solutions company in Nigeria has pledged to excite the built sector with quality brands in order to consistently raise the bar in the building construction industry in Nigeria.

The Managing Director of the firm, Frank Le Bris, disclosed this at the formal launch of KalsiClad, a new a light weight fibre cement building board suitable for cladding application that gives facades a modern and stylish look.

According to him, the launch of KalsiClad is particularly gladdening, because it is a result of sheer determination of the entire stakeholders of Nigerite Limited and many years of experience and innovation. 

He said: “ It was the French philosopher, Diderot that said; “Only passion, great passion, that can elevate the soul to great things”.  I dare say that the launch of KalsiClad today is the combination of people and ideas. 

“It is a reflection of our organisation’s uncanny passion for innovation, imagination, foresight and excellence,” he said.Speaking also at the event, Head of Technical Services Nigerite, Denniss Osubor, an engineer, said the new product is a board specifically designed for external wall cladding with light weight and versatile features best for new or renovation projects that demand design flexibility, and modern, contemporary solutions.

KalsiClad, he said is the latest in the company’s Kalsi range of building solutions.  “It is the best solution for old, tired facades and allows for innovative designs on new facades,” he said. 

Expounding on the product, Jesse Onovre, an architect, said the new product has the benefit of being resistant to the attack of termites, insects and most other vermin represents the climax of momentum that has been building up around the product over time, and officials of the company are assuring that with the new product, prospective home owners are guaranteed quality and affordable products for construction and building systems.

KalsiClad, he said, offers humidity resistance, durability and dimensional stability.The Kalsi brand is a global Etex brand synonymous with innovation, flexibility, dynamism and aesthetics. Other brands in the category include KalsiCeiling, KalsiWall, KalsiPlank and KalsiFloor. 

