France’s scandal-hit Fillon says ‘leave my wife out’ of election

Posted January 29, 2017 5:56 pm by Comments

France’s scandal-hit Fillon says ‘leave my wife out’ of election
French right wing candidate for the upcoming presidential election Francois Fillon (C), flanked by his wife Penelope Fillon (rear C), by President of the Ile-de-France region Valerie Pecresse (rear L) and by Mayor of Bordeaux Alain Juppe (rear R), salutes the audience at the end of a campaign rally on January 29, 2017 in Paris. The campaign of Fillon, a former prime minister who won the conservative Republicans' nomination last year, has been dealt a serious blow by claims his Welsh-born spouse did nothing to earn half a million euros ($ 534,000) paid from public funds over eight years. Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP

French right wing candidate for the upcoming presidential election Francois Fillon (C), flanked by his wife Penelope Fillon (rear C), by President of the Ile-de-France region Valerie Pecresse (rear L) and by Mayor of Bordeaux Alain Juppe (rear R), salutes the audience at the end of a campaign rally on January 29, 2017 in Paris. The campaign of Fillon, a former prime minister who won the conservative Republicans' nomination last year, has been dealt a serious blow by claims his Welsh-born spouse did nothing to earn half a million euros ($ 534,000) paid from public funds over eight years.<br />Christophe ARCHAMBAULT / AFP

French presidential hopeful Francois Fillon on Sunday hit back at allegations he paid his wife 500,000 euros ($ 540,000) for a suspected fake job, telling a packed rally his critics should “leave my wife out” of the election.

“If someone wants to attack me they should attack me straight on, but leave my wife out of this political debate,” Fillon, a conservative who has been leading the presidential race so far, told thousands of cheering supporters, watched by his Welsh-born wife Penelope.

“I want to tell Penelope that I love her and that I will never forgive those who tried to throw us to the wolves,” he told the crowd, to chants of “Penelope, Penelope!”

Fillon has been scrambling to contain the damage to his campaign caused by allegations that his wife collected half a million euros ($ 534,000) as his parliamentary aide and then that of his successor over a period of eight years — for little to no work.

Investigators have launched a preliminary probe into misuse of public funds.

They are also looking into payments she received from a magazine owned by a friend of Fillon.

Fillon has called the revelations in Le Canard Enchaine investigative weekly a “plot” and says his wife’s job was real.

“They’re trying to take me down, through Penelope,” he told the crowd of mostly older, white supporters in a Paris hall, who interrupted his speech periodically with shouts of “Fillon, President!”

Fillon won the conservative Republicans’ nomination last November with promises to slash public spending and restore morality in politics.

On Sunday, he was hit by fresh allegations, with Mediapart website and the Journal du Dimanche newspaper claiming he had also paid himself from public funds intended for assistants in the French upper house.

An Odoxa poll on Friday showed his approval ratings falling four points to 38 percent since the scandal broke.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. French presidential favourite Fillon paid wife as aide Penelope Fillon, wife of 2017 French presidential candidate, Francois Fillon, seen in December 2016, is from Wales and is the...
  2. French candidate Fillon says wife ‘has always worked for me’ Francois Fillon (C), candidate for the right-wing primaries ahead of the French 2017 presidential election, waves at the end of...
  3. French presidential race heats up A new chapter has opened in France’s closely contested presidential election campaign on Sunday as Socialists voted to choose their...
  4. Kashamu to Fayose: Leave Buhari’s wife out of your woes; face the issues The Senator representing Ogun East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Senator Buruji Kashamu has urged Ekiti State Governor, Mr....
  5. US Election 2016: Republican Ben Carson Ends Campaign US Republican, Ben Carson, has withdrawn his bid to emerge as the party’s presidential candidate for the 2016 election. Mr...
  6. Halliburton scandal: Buhari’s wife sues Fayose Aisha, wife of President Muhammadu Buhari, has sued Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, for defamation. Mrs. Buhari is dragging the...
  7. Mistress sues her ex-lover after he refused to leave and divorce his wife 67-year-old mistress, Theodora Lee Corsell, who spent the last 6 years trying to get a retired media executive, 88 year old James...
  8. Dasukigate: Ex-VP Sambo’s Aide Admits Receiving N25m For Election Website A former special adviser on political matters to ex-Vice President Namadi Sambo, Abba Dabo, on Thursday told Justice Okon Abang...
  9. Why I didn’t leave Real Madrid – Bale Gareth Bale has admitted that his stay in Real Madrid has not always been smooth sailing and that it took...
  10. I paid N1.3m for my wife’s release — Ogude Amkar Perm midfielder Fegor Ogude has disclosed that he beat down the price asked by abductors and paid only 1.3...

< YOHAIG home