Gerrard to receive Freedom of Liverpool

Posted January 12, 2017

Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard is set to receive the Freedom of the City after his outstanding career with the Premier League club.

Gerrard, 36, captained Liverpool to Champions League and FA Cup triumphs after emerging from the youth academy to become one of the club’s favourite sons.

The Merseyside-born midfielder played 710 times in 17 years with Liverpool and won nine trophies before joining LA Galaxy in 2015.

Gerrard is now back home on Merseyside after an 18-month spell in Major League Soccer and is to be awarded the city’s highest civic honour in recognition of his contribution to national and international football, as well as his charity work in helping disadvantaged children across the country.

Gerrard, who won 114 caps for England, was nominated by Mayor Joe Anderson and the decision is set to be formally agreed at a city council meeting next week.

“I was stunned and overwhelmed when I heard my name was being put forward by the mayor to receive this honour,” Gerrard told Liverpool’s website on Thursday.

“Liverpool is my home city and so to be acknowledged in this way leaves me speechless.

“To even think about getting such an award makes me feel very humble and of course immensely proud.”

