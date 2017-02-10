Government reaffirms commitment to making Edo medical tourism destination

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State

Gov. Godwin Obaseki of Edo has re-iterated his administration’s commitment to making the state a medical tourism destination.

Obaseki reaffirmed this when he received executive members of the Edo State Hospital Management Board (SHMB) at the government house Benin, on Friday.
The governor, represented by his Deputy, Mr Philip Shaibu, said that his administration would ensure quality healthcare service delivery by engaging vibrant personnel that would make use of equipment in the state government’s hospitals.

Obaseki said that Edo was strategically positioned to be a medical tourism destination, adding that the government would do its possible best to provide the required health facilities and personnel.

He called on the board to list the challenges facing the state-owned hospitals so that they could be tackled.

Earlier, the board’s Chairman, Prof. Ebegue Amadasun, said that the visit was to inform the governor of the challenges confronting state government hospitals.

Amadasun said that the challenges included lack of personnel, inadequate finance and facilities.

He said that the board was aware of the paucity of funds in the country but must advise that health should be given priority attention.

