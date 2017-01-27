History beckons for Serena, Venus in the way

Posted January 27, 2017 11:56 pm by Comments

History beckons for Serena, Venus in the way

This combination of pictures created on January 27, 2017 shows Venus Williams of the US (L) hitting a return against Coco Vandeweghe of the US during their women's singles semi-final match and Serena Williams of the US (R) hitting a return against Croatia's Mirjana Lucic-Baroni during their women's singles semi-final match on day 11 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 26, 2017. Serena and Venus will contest the Australian Open women's singles final on January 28 setting up their first major final together in eight years. SAEED KHAN, GREG WOOD / AFP

This combination of pictures created on January 27, 2017 shows<br />Venus Williams of the US (L) hitting a return against Coco Vandeweghe of the US during their women's singles semi-final match and Serena Williams of the US (R) hitting a return against Croatia's Mirjana Lucic-Baroni during their women's singles semi-final match on day 11 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 26, 2017.<br />Serena and Venus will contest the Australian Open women's singles final on January 28 setting up their first major final together in eight years.<br />SAEED KHAN, GREG WOOD / AFP

History beckons for Serena Williams at the Australian Open on Saturday as she targets a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title — with her sister, Venus, standing in the way.

Winasbet.com

It will be the 29th major final for Serena since making her Grand Slam debut in Australia in 1998, and she powered through to the decider without dropping a set.

Much less predictably, her elder sister will be on the other side of the net, searching for her first Grand Slam crown in nine long years since Wimbledon in 2008.

A seventh Melbourne triumph for Serena will finally push her past Steffi Graf’s Open-era record of 22 major titles, with only Margaret Court’s all-time mark of 24 still to beat.

“It would mean a lot to me,” said the second seed, who also stands to reclaim the world number one ranking from Angelique Kerber. “I wouldn’t know what to do actually. I’m still taking it one point at a time.”

Regardless of what is on the line, it will a special occasion for Serena as she is unexpectedly facing Venus, whom few had tipped to reach the final aged 36 and after years of illness and injury problems.

“It’s the one time that I really genuinely feel like no matter what happens, I can’t lose, she can’t lose,” Serena, 35, said of the all-Williams encounter.

They are each other’s greatest rivals, playing 27 times in their long careers, including in eight Grand Slam finals. Serena holds a 6-2 edge in the major deciders, with a 16-11 win-loss record overall.

Venus, who has won seven Grand Slam finals and lost another seven, has become the Australian Open’s oldest finalist in the Open era as she attempts to crash her sibling’s party.

“Honestly I probably just need to continue playing as I’m playing. I’m not playing badly,” said Venus.

“Okay, it won’t be an easy match. You have to control yourself, then you also have to hopefully put your opponent in a box.”

Seeded 13, Venus now holds the record for the longest wait between major finals, at seven-and-a-half years since her last appearance at Wimbledon in 2009.

Following them on court will be the men’s doubles final, where American veterans Bob and Mike Bryan play Finland’s Henri Kontinen and Australia’s John Peers.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Australian Open 2017: Venus & Serena Williams to meet in ninth Grand Slam final Venus and Serena Williams will meet in a Grand Slam final for the ninth time after the American sisters came...
  2. Australian Open: Serena sets up dream final against sister Venus Venus and Serena Williams will meet in a Grand Slam final for the ninth time after the American sisters came...
  3. Australian Open: Venus dreams ‘sisters final’ with Serena Ageless Venus Williams is daring to dream of a possible glamour Australian Open final against sister Serena, but admits they...
  4. Serena Williams defeats Venus Williams at Women’s Singles Quarterfinals of 2015 US Open It was an intense match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 8, 2015 as sisters...
  5. Serena could face Venus in US Open quarters, Sharapova in semi World number one Serena Williams, trying to complete a calendar-year Grand Slam at the US Open, could face sister Venus...
  6. UPDATED: Serena to play Venus in historic Australian final  Unstoppable Serena Williams zeroed in on a record-breaking 23rd Grand Slam title Thursday by setting up an Australian Open final...
  7. Tennis: Serena defeats Venus to sustain Slam bid at US Open World number one Serena Williams, chasing the first calendar Grand Slam since 1988, advanced to the US Open semi-finals Tuesday...
  8. Serena Through, Venus Crashes Out At U.S. Open World number one, Serena Williams has stormed into the U.S. Open quarter-finals in record-smashing style by easing past Kazakhstan’s Yaroslava...
  9. Back At You: Venus beats Vinci, avenges Serena Venus Williams Former world number one Venus Williams salvaged a small bit of family pride when she fought back from...
  10. US Open: Serena Williams advances to quarter-final, Venus crashes out World number one tennis player, Serena Williams, has advanced to the U.S. Open quarter-finals after she strolled past Kazakhstan’s Yaroslava...

< YOHAIG home