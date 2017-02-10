Hope rises for universities as NgREN infrastructure breathes

Posted February 10, 2017 2:56 am by Comments

Hope rises for universities as NgREN infrastructure breathes

NUC

Nigerian Research and Educational Network (NgREN) has been reactivated, after lying idle for more than one year.

Winasbet.com

The reactivation of the bandwidth infrastructure for universities and research centres was made possible by National Universities Commission (NUC), the owners of the infrastructure securing funds from the federal government to sustain the operation of the infrastructure.

The infrastructure was launched over two years ago to provide some 27 universities connected to the facility with bandwidth.

NgREN is collaboration between the Federal Ministry of Education, The World Bank and the Federal Ministry of Communication Technology.

Nigeria CommunicationsWeek investigations revealed that the infrastructure was hit by lack of funding after the initial take-off grant was exhausted and there were no plans to sustain it leaving universities to pay for the service which they could not thereby allowing the infrastructure to gone idle.

The NUC had initially applied to access Tertiary Educational Trust Fund (TETF) for the payment of bandwidth from NgREN. The failure of this initiative, lead to the infrastructure going idle.

On the importance of the infrastructure, Dewole Ajao, operations manager, Bandwidth Consortium, said that beyond just downloading from the Internet, students and researchers in connected universities should be empowered to further their research and education using NgREN.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. NUC budgets N28bn for upgrade of NgREN facilities in varsities The National Universities Commission (NUC) has budgeted the sum of N28 billion for the second phase of the Nigerian Research...
  2. NUC urges varsities to access free $4m e-content at NgREN The National Universities Commission (NUC) has urged Nigerian universities to access the $ 4 million EBSCOHost e-content through the Nigerian...
  3. How NgREN will enhance university education —NUC The Federal Government launched the Nigerian Research and Education Network, NgREN, last year for Nigerian universities. The network is already...
  4. Faith-based universities deserve TETFUND benefit – Okojie  Peter Dada, Akure The former Executive Secretary of the Nigeria Universities Commission, Prof. Julius Okogie has said the universities owned...
  5. Stakeholders want improved access to tertiary education through ICT Stakeholders in the tertiary education sub-sector have identified Information and Communication Technology (ICT) as one of the most potent means...
  6. Private Universities And TETFUND By Ayo Oyoze Baje Running a university, be it public or privately-owned, is not a tea party. It demands a...
  7. 28 Nigerian universities rank among best in Africa – Bogoro Prof. Suleiman Bogoro, the Executive Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), on Thursday, said 28 Nigerian universities were ranked among...
  8. TETFund spent over N4b on varsity infrastructure, says FUNAI Bursar Over N4 billion has so far been spent by the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFund, for the development of infrastructure...
  9. FG to give priority to infrastructure devt in tertiary institutions FEDERAL tertiary institutions will henceforth be given priority in terms of infrastructural and staff development in tandem with President Muhammadu...
  10. President Buhari wants universities to expend resources prudently President Muhammadu Buhari has urged university administrators to ensure prudent management of scarce resource at their disposal. The president made...

< YOHAIG home