How Igbo can develop, by Obasanjo, Anyaoku, others

Posted December 23, 2016 5:56 am by Comments

How Igbo can develop, by Obasanjo, Anyaoku, others

Obasanjo

Obasanjo

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo yesterday harped on the need for cooperation among states of the South East region, insisting that the zone can feed the country and develop with little or no assistance.

Nairabet.com

He spoke during the South East Security and Economic Summit in Enugu, as governors of the zone identified infrastructure deficit, deplorable state of federal roads, insecurity, ecological challenges among others as factors hindering the development of the area, pointing out that these had brought other negative consequences.

However, President Muhammadu Buhari, his ministers from the South East zone and only governor produced by the All progressives Congress (APC) in the zone, Rochas Okorocha shunned the summit.

The president who was to declare the event open did not also send representation, a development that sent members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) into the streets jubilating.

Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu had in the same vein said that lack of inclusion and respect for rule of law were central to the level of disenchantment in the country, explaining that no section of a country could feel happy when unjustly treated or when her people are languishing in prisons even when the courts have asked for their release.

Obasanjo, who was the guest of honour insisted that the South East should not succumb to the threats of marginalization and neglect, stressing that the zone had something that could be explored to turn around her fortunes and that of the entire country.

He said: “When I was growing up, we know the South East with enterprise, entrepreneurship, communal effort and communal spirit, spirit of adventure, there is no place you go and there is no Igbo man there. Nobody has taken this away from you. The problem is how we can utilize these skills in the area of economy and security. We should not work alone, if we have been working alone and not gone far, we should stop. That is the purpose of this summit.”

Former Commonwealth Secretary General, Emeka Anyaoku, harped on the need for restructuring for economic stability and unity of the country, explaining that Nigeria would always witness under development and economic crisis unless the various units are made to develop individually.

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, on behalf of the governors called for the intervention of the Federal Government in ensuring that the Akanu Ibiam International Airport meets with internationally accepted standards.

Chairman of the Summit, Prof Barth Nnaji had stated that the alleged feeling of abandonment by the government since the end of the war, lack of equity and fairness among others elicited the summit.

He said that Ndigbo were merely asking that what was due to them as part and parcel of the country should be given to them, explaining that it would help address youth’s restiveness in Nigeria.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Obasanjo blasts Igbo: You are suffering from spirit of individualism Chief Olusegun Obasanjo Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged people of the South East zone to shy away from the...
  2. South East Summit: You must work together – Obasanjo Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has urged people of the South East zone to shy away from the spirit of individualism...
  3. Mixed Reactions Trails As Buhari And Obasanjo Set To Meet Again On the 22nd of December, President Muhammadu Buhari will declare open the South-East Economic and Security Summit (SEESS), a new initiative...
  4. Obasanjo, Anyaoku Urge Government To Address Economic Challenges A former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo and a former Commonwealth Secretary General, Emeka Anyaoku, have advised the government to...
  5. President Buhari To Visit South East State On December 22 President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to lead other eminent Nigerians to Enugu to declare open the South-East Economic and Security...
  6. Obasanjo urges Igbo ‘unity’ The south-east held an economic summit on Thursday. The post Obasanjo urges Igbo ‘unity’ appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria....
  7. Why I want South East govs to unite –Okorocha Imo State Governor, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, has said his desire is to see that governors and leaders of the South...
  8. Radio Biafra not endorsed by South-East governors – Okorocha Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State The South-East governors say Radio Biafra does not have the endorsement of South-East governors....
  9. Obasanjo Visits Adamawa Governor, Bindow, Commends Him For His Good Governance (Pics) Obasanjo Applauds Governor Bindow’s Commitment To Good Governance Arriving Yola in the evening of Thursday 18th August Former president Olusegun...
  10. Obasanjo, Anyaoku, Richard Joseph to discuss democracy, development Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, former Secretary General of the Commonwealth and a leading authority on Nigerian affairs,...

< YOHAIG home