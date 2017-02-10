Ikpeazu approves new salary structure for ABSUTH Workers

Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia has approved implementation of a new salary structure for workers of Abia State University Teaching Hospital (ABSUTH) in Aba.

Mr Samuel Kalu, Secretary, Senior Staff Association of Universities, Teaching Hospitals, Research Institutes and Allied Institutions (SSAUTHRIAI), ABSUTH Chapter, made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Aba on Friday.

Kalu said the workers applauded Ikpeazu for approving the Consolidated Health Salary Structure and Consolidated Medical Salary Structure.

He said that the union’s struggle for the implementation of the salary scale in Abia began in 2011.

ABSUTH workers even ,lembarked on strike on Dec. 19, 2016 to demand the implementation of new salary scale, payment of three years pension arrears to its pensioners and refund cooperative deductions to staff.

He said that Ikpeazu’s good gesture toward ABSUTH had finally erased the six years of salary scale disparity existing within the institution.Kalu also said the deductions had been released and the pensioners paid one month arrears pending verification to enable them get their pay cheques.

Kalu, therefore, urged staff of the institution who had not heard of the resumption to return and participate in the ongoing personnel audit to enable them get paid.

“We are grateful to Dr Okezie Ikpeazu for giving this approval. We are equally grateful to the Commissioner for Finance, Mr Obinna Oriaku, he is a good man.

“We equally thank our Chief Medical Director, who led us to that fight and pleaded greatly on behalf of the workforce. We are really grateful to them,” Kalu said.