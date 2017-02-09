Indomitable Lions of Cameroun get presidential reception for AFCON victory

Africa Cup of Nations-winning squad, the Indomitable Lions of Cameroun have been given a special state reception by the country’s president, Paul Biya.

The Indomitable Lions, who lifted the trophy on Sunday after beating Egypt 2-1 in the final in Gabon, attended a ceremony in Yaounde yesterday.

The country’s female national team, Lionesses, missed an opportunity of celebrating with President Biya in December last year when they were beaten to the 10th AFCON Women Nations Cup title by the coach Florence Omagbemi-led Super Falcons of Nigeria on home soil.

Their male counterparts, Indomitable Lions, presented the Nations Cup trophy to President Biya at Unity Palace.Later, they travelled in open-top vehicles through the streets of the capital to parade the trophy to fans.

The Lions were given medals by the president, who said their victory should be celebrated by Camerounians, as one nation.At the end of the ceremony, Cameroun’s First Lady, Chantal Biya, posed for a series of photos with the players – at one point she used Fabrice Ondoa’s phone to take a ‘selfie’ with them.

Cameroun’s success in Gabon ended a 15-year wait to win the tournament again and gave them their fifth title.The country will host the next edition of the Nations Cup in 2019.