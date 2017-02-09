Insurance company SA merges with Standard Life

Posted February 9, 2017 2:56 am by Comments

Insurance company SA merges with Standard Life

Foremost underwriting company, Standard Alliance Insurance Plc, has formally merged with its sister company, Standard Life Assurance, to become a one big insurance company, underwriting life and non-life insurance businesses. The court-sanctioned merger makes Standard Alliance Insurance Plc a leading composite insurance company with a shareholders fund of N6.392billion and asset base of N13.651billion.

Speaking on the merger, the Group Managing Director, Standard Alliance, Mr. Bode Akinboye, explained that “the merger was a deliberate and strategic decision by the boards of both companies to form a frontline composite insurance company which will play a leading role in the nation’s insurance sector with the ultimate goal of making the company the most preferred place to invest in.”

Akinboye further said that “the emergent composite company means combined professional and result-oriented workforce. Standard Alliance Insurance Plc is now better poised to continue to provide more innovative products and deliver on its promises to all stakeholders.

In another development, Mrs. Orerhime Emerhor-Iwuagwu, Executive Director, Standard Alliance Insurance Plc, has resigned her appointment. Mr. Akinboye thanked her for invaluable contributions to the company.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. SA Insurance pays N566.65m claims in Q1 Photo; chasmic-research STANDARD Alliance Insurance Plc, has paid out a consolidated claims totaling N566.65 million to its affected policyholders during...
  2. Akinboye rejoins NIA council Photo; andrewpegodadotcom THE Group Managing Director/CEO, Standard Alliance Insurance Plc, Bode Akinboye, has been co-opted into the governing council of...
  3. Fed Govt must buy insurance for industry to grow The insurance sub-sector of the financial services industry in Nigeria is not contributing enough to the nation’s gross domestic product...
  4. 40 insurance companies meet IFRS standard, get NAICOM approval 40 insurance companies have so far submitted their accounts to the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), ahead of the June 30th...
  5. Mutual Benefits, PZ Cussons partner on insurance penetration drive Underwriting company, Mutual Benefits Assurance Plc, has entered into a strategic partnership with Cool World Electrical Retail Stores, a subsidiary...
  6. Wapic launches Moov motor insurance and group life products Wapic Insurance Plc has announced the re-introduction of its motor insurance product suite while its Life subsidiary, Wapic Life Assurance...
  7. PILA seeks law compelling men to get life insurance policy The Professional Insurance Ladies’ Association (PILA) has urged the Federal Government to initiate a bill seeking to compel men –...
  8. Top 10 insurance firms emerge THE  top 10 insurance firms in the country have emerged. They were unveiled by the Nigeria Insurance Digest 2014, published...
  9. American insurance firm adds stock value to life policy The Guardian Life Insurance Company of America is taking Whole Life insurance to a new level with the introduction of...
  10. Ladipo-Ajayi advocates prosecution of group life insurance defaulters Managing Director of LASACO Assurance Plc, Mr. Olusola Ladipo-Ajayi, has suggested the prosecution of employers who failed to provide group...

< YOHAIG home