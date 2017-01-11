Italian PM says he’s well after surgery on blood vessel

Posted January 11, 2017 8:56 pm by Comments

Italian PM says he’s well after surgery on blood vessel
Italy's Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni gives a statement following a meeting with French President on January 10, 2017 at the Elysee Palace in Paris. STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP

Italy's Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni gives a statement following a meeting with French President on January 10, 2017 at the Elysee Palace in Paris.<br />STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP

Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni said on Wednesday he was feeling well following emergency surgery on a blocked blood vessel.

Winasbet.com

The surgery was successful and Gentiloni, 62, was likely to remain in hospital for a few days, aides said when announcing the news earlier in the day.

“Thanks for the affection and well-wishes. Doctors and medical staff were excellent. I’m well. Soon I’ll go back to work,” Gentiloni said on Twitter on Wednesday evening.

The premier was taken to hospital after complaining of discomfort on his return to Rome on Tuesday from an official visit to Paris, with doctors deciding he should undergo an angioplasty.

This is a procedure to widen a blocked or narrowed blood vessel, usually an artery.

“We exchanged messages this morning and I am sure that he will be back at work very soon,” junior minister Benedetto Della Vedova had told reporters before the premier’s tweet.

Gentiloni has been conducting a tour of European capitals following his appointment last month to replace Matteo Renzi, who resigned following a crushing referendum defeat.

He was in Paris on Tuesday to meet French President Francois Hollande and had been due to fly to London on Thursday to meet his counterpart Theresa May, a trip that has now been postponed.

However, Gentiloni is still due to meet Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Rome on Friday.

With Hollande, the Italian premier discussed celebrations to mark the 60th anniversary in March of the Treaty of Rome, the accord that established what would eventually become the European Union.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Italian Navy intercepts vessel carrying suspected human traffickers A fishing vessel with 17 people on board allegedly involved in trafficking migrants across the Mediterranean Sea, was on Thursday...
  2. Blood Donor Day: Lagos hospitals need 70,000 unit of blood annually Kazeem Ugbodaga As the world mark the World Blood Donor Day, the Lagos State Government has revealed that both public...
  3. Paris massacre: Will this this blood-letting ever end? As the world gradually comes to terms with the pains resulting from the coordinated terror attacks in Paris, France on...
  4. South African President In Hospital For Gallstone Surgery South African President Jacob Zuma was admitted to the hospital on Saturday, for a scheduled procedure to remove gallstones and...
  5. France to lift ban on gay men giving blood France will lift a ban on gay men donating blood, introduced in the 1980s to prevent the spread of AIDS...
  6. 22 undergo open-heart surgery at UNTH Ihuoma Chiedozie Twenty-two patients, who were suffering from various heart diseases, have undergone open-heart surgery at the University of Nigeria...
  7. Conjoined twins will be separated at nine months — UNTH … hospital needs N5m for surgery The conjoined twins born in Enugu State on November 16, 2015 will still be in hospital for nine months before...
  8. Nigerian hospital tweets live open heart surgery on eight-year-old girl EVER wondered how heart surgery works? Twitter can give you a lesson. A Nigerian hospital has live-tweeted an operation to...
  9. Super Falcons’ defender undergoes surgery The surgery was conducted on Tuesday at the National Hospital in Abuja. The post Super Falcons’ defender undergoes surgery appeared...
  10. Former VP Namadi Sambo Recovering after Surgery in the USA Former Vice President of Nigeria Namadi Sambo, was recently discharged from a US hospital after undergoing knee surgery. He is...

< YOHAIG home