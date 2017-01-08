Izzo own goal saves Dzeko blushes for Roma

Posted January 8, 2017 11:56 pm by Comments

Izzo own goal saves Dzeko blushes for Roma
AS Roma's defender from Brazil Bruno Peres (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Italian Serie A football match Genoa vs Roma on January 8, 2017 at Genoa's De Ferraris stadium. ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP

AS Roma’s defender from Brazil Bruno Peres (L) celebrates with teammates after scoring during the Italian Serie A football match Genoa vs Roma on January 8, 2017 at Genoa’s De Ferraris stadium.
ANDREAS SOLARO / AFP

Edin Dzeko hit a series of blanks as Roma kept the pressure on leaders Juventus with a cagey 1-0 win at Genoa courtesy of Armando Izzo’s disastrous first-half own goal on Sunday.

Winasbet.com

Roma’s 13th win of the campaign closed the gap on Juventus to one point before the champions, who also have another game in hand due to end-of-year Italian Super Cup commitments, host Bologna in Sunday’s late game.

Napoli, 2-1 winners over Sampdoria on Saturday when Lorenzo Tonelli hit a last-gasp winner on his debut for the southerners, are third.

Lazio remain in fourth, only a point behind Napoli, after Ciro Immobile made up for Lucas Biglia’s penalty miss at the Stadio Olimpico by striking in the final minute to secure a 1-0 win over dogged Crotone.

Dzeko is only one goal behind Serie A goals leader Mauro Icardi, who has hit the net 14 times for Inter Milan in the league so far this campaign.

But the towering Bosnian was kept on a tight leash by a Genoa side that barely six weeks ago inflicted a chastening 3-1 defeat on Juventus in what was arguably the champions’ worst performance in years.

When Dzeko did find clear chances, he was wasteful.

The hosts started brightly and Roma goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny had to dive to palm a curling shot by Diego Laxalt around his far post in the opening minutes.

At the other end a Dzeko snapshot forced Mattia Perin into action and as he dived to stop the follow-up from Bruno Peres the Italian goalkeeper suffered an injury that prompted his replacement by Eugenio Lamanna.

Roma were sorely missing Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah, who is on Africa Cup of Nations duty, but were gifted the lead in the 36th minute thanks to a double defensive blunder by Izzo.

The Italian first headed a poor clearance straight at Peres, then stuck out his shin to direct the Brazilian’s angled cross past Lamanna at the keeper’s near post.

Genoa regrouped and a free kick from the left flank had Szczesny in a flap as Roma came under pressure during a brief Genoa assault before the interval.

The hosts threatened a late equaliser in the final stages, but not before Dzeko disappointed again.

He volleyed a cross from Radja Nainggolan on to the upright, hit the side-netting from Diego Perotti’s assist and then blasted over from Kevin Strootman’s delivery.

Genoa dug deep and Szczesny did well to parry Luca Rigoni’s effort from point-blank range before securing the points when he flew to fingertip a Lucas Ocampos strike out from under the bar.

Atalanta’s stunning season continued with a 4-1 away win at Chievo where Alejandro Gomez notably hit a first-half brace to send the Bergamo side up to fifth at just seven points behind Juve.

AC Milan, in sixth at two points behind Atalanta with a game in hand, can leapfrog Gianpiero Gasperini’s men with a win later at home to Cagliari.

Ivan Perisic scored twice including a late winner as Inter Milan began the New Year with a 2-1 comeback win at Udinese.

Despite the hosts taking a 17th-minute lead thanks to Jakub Jankto, Perisic goals on the stroke of half- and full-time helped Inter close the gap on Juventus to nine points.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Dzeko should beg for Roma shirt – Spalletti Edin Dzeko Roma coach Luciano Spalletti has told misfiring striker Edin Dzeko he should beg for a shirt for Sunday’s...
  2. Serie A: Roma lose Totti, Keita, Dzeko to injuries Roma captain Francesco Totti, defender Seydou Keita and striker Edin Dzeko face long lay-offs after injuries suffered during their 5-1...
  3. Roma in talks for Edin Dzeko Roma are in talks with Manchester City over a €20 million (£14.1m) deal for Edin Dzeko. The Serie A club...
  4. Totti saves Roma as England ‘keeper suffers debut heart-break AS Roma’s forward Francesco Totti celebrates after scoring during the Italian Serie A football match As Roma versus Sampdoria on...
  5. Football: Inter back on top as Roma pummel Palermo PHOTO; ndtv Ivan Perisic’s maiden goal for Inter Milan in a 1-1 draw at Sampdoria sent the Nerazzurri back on...
  6. Arsenal keeper Szczesny joins Roma on loan Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny has joined Roma on a season-long loan deal. The Polish goalkeeper has slipped down the pecking...
  7. Pjanic ‘a Juventino’, but Roma in denial mode Miralem Pjanic Juventus have paved the way for Miralem Pjanic to join the Serie A champions after paying an estimated...
  8. Roma send Juventus to second straight defeat Roma condemned Juventus to a second straight defeat at the start of the season for the first time in the...
  9. Iceland own goal saves Hungary’s blushes at Euro 2016 An own-goal by Iceland’s Birkir Savarsson in the dying seconds rescued a draw for Hungary in a frenetic Euro 2016...
  10. Schmeichel saves Leicester blushes in Copenhagen Leicester City’s Jamaican defender Wes Morgan (top) vies with FC Copenhagen’s Danish forward Andreas Cornelius during the UEFA Champions League...

< YOHAIG home