Jean-Marie Le Pen charged over apparent anti-Semitic pun

Posted February 12, 2017 5:56 am by Comments

Jean-Marie Le Pen charged over apparent anti-Semitic pun

Marine Le Pen, head of the French far-right party Front National (FN) and candidate for the presidential elections, arrives to visit the police station of Juvisy-sur-Orge on February 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / ALAIN JOCARD

The founder of France’s far-right National Front party, Jean-Marie Le Pen, has been charged with inciting hatred for alleged anti-Semitic remarks in 2014, his lawyer said Saturday.

Winasbet.com

Frederic Joachim said the remarks by his client had been misinterpreted and his comments cut short.

The situation goes back to June 2014 when Le Pen in a video clip posted on the FN website railed against a number of critics including pop star Madonna and Yannick Noah, the French singer and former tennis champion.

When asked about another critic — French singer Patrick Bruel, who is Jewish — Le Pen said then that he would be part of “a batch we will get next time,” using the word “fournee” for “batch”, evoking the word “four”, which means “oven”.

SOS Racisme called it “the most anti-Semitic filth”, a pledge by the FN founder to put his critics in their place using a pun suggesting Nazi gas chambers.

The remarks were also denounced by the FN and his daughter, Marine Le Pen, who took over the party leadership and is now the FN presidential candidate in this year’s election.

“The word ‘fournee’ that I used has no anti-Semitic connotation, except for political enemies or imbeciles,” Jean-Marie Le Pen responded.

The now 88-year-old former paratrooper, who has had multiple convictions for inciting racial hatred and denying crimes against humanity, once described Nazi gas chambers as a “detail” of history.

The European Parliament, of which the elder Le Pen is a member, in late October lifted his parliamentary immunity in the case.

In 2015 Le Pen was booted out of the party he founded for his views on the Nazi gas chambers and for defending France’s collaborationist wartime Vichy regime.

Last November a French court upheld the FN’s decision to strip him of his membership but in a small victory for the elder Le Pen it ruled he should be allowed to remain as the party’s honorary president.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. I Can Smell Black People… – Revlon CEO Sued for Alleged Racist & Anti-Semitic Comments The Chief Executive Officer of beauty brand Revlon, Lorenzo Delpani, is being sued by Alan Meyers, a former colleague, for...
  2. France’s Le Pen sues over suspension from his far-right party Veteran far-right French politician Jean-Marie Le Pen on Friday sued the National Front party he founded over his exclusion from...
  3. Here’s Your Peek at House of Marie’s Diffusion Line – “Ann Marie” Nigerian fashion label House of Marie has opened a new chapter in its book of fab with a diffusion line...
  4. Govt should encourage DFI in education sector – Stella-Marie Omogbai She is intelligent and goal-oriented, Stella-Marie Omogbai, an exceptional alumnus of the university of Benin has proved herself as an...
  5. Sexy Steel – Marie-Joana Sexy Steel – Marie-Joana An unexpected yet amazing release from Sexy Steel, on his birthday. This is a brilliant gift...
  6. Lupita Nyong’o Honors Stylist Micaela Erlanger at Marie Claire’s Image Maker Awards 2016 The first-ever Marie Claire’s Image Maker Awards held at the Chateau Marmont in LA on Tuesday night and there were...
  7. ‘I’m afraid of being alone…I’m not afraid to admit that’ Rita Ora Covers Marie Claire’s July 2015 Issue Rita Ora is opening up about love and life in the July 2015 issue of Marie Claire magazine. The 24-year-old...
  8. Another Under 3 Diagnosed With Cancer! This Time It’s Jean-Christophe Novelli’s Son Jean-Christophe Novelli and his fiancée are facing heartache as their newborn baby has been diagnosed with cancer. The celebrity chef...
  9. Fourteen Bulgarians charged with backing Islamic State Bulgarian prosecutors on Thursday charged 14 Muslim Roma with inciting racial hatred and spreading the ideas of the Islamic State...
  10. Gunman kills Jordanian writer charged over anti-Islam cartoon A gunman on Sunday killed prominent Jordanian writer Nahed Hattar outside a court where he was facing charges for sharing...

< YOHAIG home