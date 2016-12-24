Kano government approves N200m for tomato farmers to procure seedlings

Posted December 24, 2016 2:56 pm by Comments

Kano government approves N200m for tomato farmers to procure seedlings

Tomatoes

Tomatoes

Kano state government has approved N200 million for tomato farmers to purchase seedlings to contain the tomato virus ‘tuta absoluta’ that ravaged tomato farmers in the state in 2015.

Winasbet.com

The state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba stated this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the weekly State Executive Council Meeting on Saturday.

Garba said the council had also approved over N45 million for community-based projects in Tarauni, Fagge, Gwale, Ungogo and Nassarawa local government areas of the state.

He said the council had approved another N24 million for the payment of compensation to those affected by the construction of Kwanar Dawanau-Dandinshe Road in Kano metropolis.

The commissioner said that the council had approved for the release of another N25 million for the construction of drainages at Magashi Quarters in Kano metropolis.

“Similarly, approval was also given for the sum of N331 million for general renovation of NYSC orientation camp at Kusalla dam in Karaye local government area of the state,” Garba said.

He said the council approved the release of over N1 billion as counterpart funds to the Universal Basic Education Board in addition to N24 million for erosion control at Uran village in Bebeji local government area.

The commissioner said the council approved N1.7 million for the purchase of a house for the families of the deceased Imam of Kano Government House, Malam Shuaibu Muhammad.

Garba said another N500,000 was approved as support to the family of late Buba Yusuf, a driver with the Government House.

He said the council approved N4 million for the purchase of equipment at Gyadi-gyadi Vocational Training Centre, Kano.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Kano govt approves N2bn to procure fertiliser Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State The Kano State Government said it has approved N2billion for the procurement of 50,000...
  2. Kano approves N939m for health, road projects Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje Kano State Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba says the state government has approved N137...
  3. Kano approves N520m for infrastructure in varsity The Kano State Government has approved N520 million for the provision of infrastructure and office equipment at the Kano University...
  4. All Season Farming: Kano State Govt. Approves Drilling of 1,000 Wells The Kano State Government has approved N 55.8 million for the drilling of 1,000 wells in 29 local governments areas...
  5. Kano govt approves loan for rice production   The Kano State Government has approved the sum of N1 billion as a loan to state rice association, to...
  6. Kano Govt approves N115m for upkeep of students abroad Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, Kano State Governor Kano state Executive Council has approved N115, 400, 477. 6 for payment of upkeep...
  7. Kano Govt. Out To End Tomato Virus Attack Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has directed the state’s Agricultural and Rural Development Authority to embark on a special...
  8. Kano discovers 7, 629 ghost workers on payroll   Kano state government Tuesday said it has discovered 7, 629 ghost workers on the payroll of the government in...
  9. Yobe Government Approves Road Contracts To Mark End Of Year The Yobe State Executive Council has approved the asphalt overlay of the 50 KM Yunusari-Yusufari road located in the northern...
  10. 300 farmers get improved tomato seeds in Plateau The Plateau Government in collaboration with the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) have distributed improved tomato seeds to...

< YOHAIG home