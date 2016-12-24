Kano government approves N200m for tomato farmers to procure seedlings

Kano state government has approved N200 million for tomato farmers to purchase seedlings to contain the tomato virus ‘tuta absoluta’ that ravaged tomato farmers in the state in 2015.

The state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba stated this while briefing newsmen on the outcome of the weekly State Executive Council Meeting on Saturday.

Garba said the council had also approved over N45 million for community-based projects in Tarauni, Fagge, Gwale, Ungogo and Nassarawa local government areas of the state.

He said the council had approved another N24 million for the payment of compensation to those affected by the construction of Kwanar Dawanau-Dandinshe Road in Kano metropolis.

The commissioner said that the council had approved for the release of another N25 million for the construction of drainages at Magashi Quarters in Kano metropolis.

“Similarly, approval was also given for the sum of N331 million for general renovation of NYSC orientation camp at Kusalla dam in Karaye local government area of the state,” Garba said.

He said the council approved the release of over N1 billion as counterpart funds to the Universal Basic Education Board in addition to N24 million for erosion control at Uran village in Bebeji local government area.

The commissioner said the council approved N1.7 million for the purchase of a house for the families of the deceased Imam of Kano Government House, Malam Shuaibu Muhammad.

Garba said another N500,000 was approved as support to the family of late Buba Yusuf, a driver with the Government House.

He said the council approved N4 million for the purchase of equipment at Gyadi-gyadi Vocational Training Centre, Kano.