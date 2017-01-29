Kebbi records 83 whooping cough, 35 measles cases

Kebbi records 83 whooping cough, 35 measles cases

Measles-immunizationKebbi State has recorded 83 whooping cough and 35 measles cases in Yauri Local Government area of the state.

Speaking on the outbreak to newsmen yesterday, in his office, the Sole Administrator of Yauri Local government Council, Alhaji Musa Mohammed Yauri said that the incident, which occurred in four villages under Rukubalo ward, affected 118 children, and no life was lost.

“After confirming the outbreak, I mobilised health personnel to the villages for medical action.”

He urged parents to be conscious, appealing to the state government to assist the victims.

