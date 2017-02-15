Lagos Egungun Festival 2017 holds

The eight edition of Lagos State Egungun Festival 2017, under the leadership of Chief Tajudeen Muili, comes up on Saturday, February 25, 2017 at 3, Muili Street, Oluyole bus stop, Oregun, Lagos State. A statement by the Alapinni-Oje, Alagbado Tomia, Lagos State, High Chief Jimoh Balogun, said eminent personalities will attend the ceremony from across the globe, including traditional rulers, Awori obas and baales, political office holders, top government functionaries, business executives, among others.

