Man City’s Jesus out with broken foot

Manchester City's Brazilian striker Gabriel Jesus (R) celebrates with Manchester City's Argentinian defender Pablo Zabaleta after scoring their late winning goal during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Swansea City at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, north west England, on February 5, 2017.

Manchester City sensation Gabriel Jesus has a fractured foot, the Premier League club said Tuesday, amid fears he may miss the rest of the season.

The recently arrived Brazil striker lasted just 14 minutes before going off injured during City’s 2-0 win at Bournemouth on Monday, which saw Pep Guardiola’s side climb to second in the Premier League table.

City’s statement confirmed a “fractured metatarsal” but did not say for how long Jesus would be sidelined, amid fears the forward could miss the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old has made an immediate impact with City, scoring three goals in four Premier League games since his initial £27 million ($ 33.3 million, 31.2 million euros) move from Palmeiras during last month’s transfer window.

