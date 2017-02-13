Minister of Communications attends Internet conference in Algiers

The Minister of Communications, Mr Adebayo Shittu, is participating in an international conference on African Internet Governance in Algiers, Algeria aimed at discussing equitable sharing of the internet generated revenue in Africa.

Mr Victor Oluwadamilare made this known in a statement by the Special Assistant on Media to the minister on Monday in Abuja.

He said that the conference was jointly organised by the Algerian Ministry of Communications Technology and the African Development Bank.

Oluwadamilare said that the conference was meant to serve as a platform for discussing the possibilities of coordination in terms of internet governance in African countries and mainly the discuss issues of the equitable sharing of the internet generated revenue.

“Rich and constructive discussions are expected to be held around the main concerns related to cyber world and will be led by African and international experts from the ministry.

“Also, there will be the installation ceremony of the Trans-Sahara Backbone Liaison Committee on the margins of the conference, ‘’ he said.

Oluwadamilare said that Shittu as the head of the Nigerian delegation, would participate in the discussions that centred around security of cyber in Africa generally, “and as it affects the interests of the country’’.

He said that the outcome of the conference would no doubt impact the use of internet in the country vis-à-vis other countries in Africa and shore up its internet revenue.

According to him, the minister and his team are expected back in the country on Fed. 15.