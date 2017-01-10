‘My passion for disabled persons arose from my crippled mum’s love’

Posted January 10, 2017 2:56 am by Comments

‘My passion for disabled persons arose from my crippled mum’s love’

The MD/CEO of Livelihood Homes Ltd & Livelihood Farms (owners of Blue Sea Estate Int), Dr. Kelly Nwogu (with microphone, second right) when he gave out lots of wheelchairs, sewing machines, clippers, electronic hair dryers among others as part of his empowerment programme for the disabled in Lekki, Lagos at the weekend.

The MD/CEO of Livelihood Homes Ltd & Livelihood Farms (owners of Blue Sea Estate Int), Dr. Kelly Nwogu (with microphone, second right) when he gave out lots of wheelchairs, sewing machines, clippers, electronic hair dryers among others as part of his empowerment programme for the disabled in Lekki, Lagos at the weekend.

On January 1, 2017 as Nigerians enjoyed their celebrations with friends, family and wellwishers, a great philanthropist, young enterprenuer whom disabled persons described as very generous and hospitable, Dr Kelly Nwogu, again made their day.

Nwogu, MD/C.E.O of Livelihood Homes Ltd & Livelihood Farms (owners of Blue Sea Estate Int), celebrated his new year with the disabled persons, feeding and empowering over forty thousand of them at the National Stadium in Lagos.

On January 6, 2017 he completed another phase of the empowerment programme, giving out lots of wheelchairs, sewing machines, clippers, electronic hairdryers among others.On this occasion due to the overwhelming joy, the crippled danced, the blind danced, the deaf rejoiced.

Nwogu spoke on agriculture and how disabled persons could be involved. He personally chose to invest on disabled persons. He further said how he feels the pains of what it takes to be raised by a disabled parent.

He pathetically spoke how he was raised as an only child of a crippled mother on a wheelchair.“Dr. Kelly Nwogu has started it. We all should be part of it. Let’s take these people out of the streets and save our generation,” he remarked.

“If we do not help them their children would suffer and crime rate would increase as poverty leads to crime. together lets shapen our world & create a better Nigeria.”

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Disabled Nigerians get opportunity to be self-dependent By Evelyn Daniels The Chairman of Livelihood Homes, Dr Kelly Nwogu has offered the disabled in Nigeria a great opportunity...
  2. Saraki Pledges To Promote Rights of Disabled Persons President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, on Wednesday, said that the 8th Senate and indeed the National Assembly...
  3. Queen of Anambra Heritage celebrates with disabled persons in Anambra Societies sometimes think disabled people can’t do much in the society. But this misconception has been blow out of the...
  4. 50 Anambra disabled persons receive training from NGO, Obiano’s wife AWKA—THE South Saharan Social Development Organization, SSDO, a non –governmental organization, NGO, and the wife of Anambra State governor, Mrs....
  5. Kwara Assembly to make rights law for disabled persons Speaker of the Kwara State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. (Dr.) Ali Ahmad has disclosed the intention of the House...
  6. 2015 Elections: INEC to Give Special Consideration to Disabled, Aged Persons The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has said that it will give special consideration to people with disabilities and the...
  7. Nasarawa Governor, Almakura Donates Customized Motorcycle To A Disabled Boy (Pics) His Excellency Umaru Tanko Almakura has supported a disable (cripple) bo with a customized motorcycle to ease his movement. Presenting...
  8. N-Power Jobs: FG Has Appointed Focal Persons For 36 States Including Lagos ABUJA – As against the hue and cry trailing the social intervention programme where 200,000 jobless graduates had been engaged...
  9. CANUK, Others Want Legislation, Support for the Disabled The Central Association of Nigerians in the United Kingdom, CANUK, has advocated more support and visibility for Nigerians living with...
  10. Police arrest neighbour over rape of disabled girl Indian police have arrested the neighbour of a mentally disabled girl who allegedly raped her and left her for dead...

< YOHAIG home