‘My passion for disabled persons arose from my crippled mum’s love’

On January 1, 2017 as Nigerians enjoyed their celebrations with friends, family and wellwishers, a great philanthropist, young enterprenuer whom disabled persons described as very generous and hospitable, Dr Kelly Nwogu, again made their day.

Nwogu, MD/C.E.O of Livelihood Homes Ltd & Livelihood Farms (owners of Blue Sea Estate Int), celebrated his new year with the disabled persons, feeding and empowering over forty thousand of them at the National Stadium in Lagos.

On January 6, 2017 he completed another phase of the empowerment programme, giving out lots of wheelchairs, sewing machines, clippers, electronic hairdryers among others.On this occasion due to the overwhelming joy, the crippled danced, the blind danced, the deaf rejoiced.

Nwogu spoke on agriculture and how disabled persons could be involved. He personally chose to invest on disabled persons. He further said how he feels the pains of what it takes to be raised by a disabled parent.

He pathetically spoke how he was raised as an only child of a crippled mother on a wheelchair.“Dr. Kelly Nwogu has started it. We all should be part of it. Let’s take these people out of the streets and save our generation,” he remarked.

“If we do not help them their children would suffer and crime rate would increase as poverty leads to crime. together lets shapen our world & create a better Nigeria.”