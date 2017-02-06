My return to engender peace, harmony in Delta, says James Ibori

Posted February 6, 2017 2:56 am by Comments

My return to engender peace, harmony in Delta, says James Ibori

James Ibori

Visits monarch, as associates throng country home

Winasbet.com

Returnee former governor of Delta, Chief James Onanefe Ibori, has said his comeback would engender peace and harmony in the state.Giving the assurance yesterday during a visit to the Ovie of Oghara, HRM Nobel Oyibo Eshemitan in his palace, Ibori thanked his kinsmen and women for their steadfast love while his incarceration in the United Kingdom lasted. He noted that the visit was prompted by the high regard he had for the monarch and his people.

When The Guardian contacted the king yesterday, he said he was in a very important meeting and could not speak.Meanwhile, Ibori’s house has turned a Mecca of sort since his return on Saturday evening, as eminent personalities from within and outside the state continue to pay homage.

Yesterday, Benjamin Elue who was deputy governor during his eight-year regime, visited and held a closed door meeting with his former principal for a couple of hours before being joined by the incumbent deputy governor, Kingsley Otuaro.

Also to make the solidarity list were Senators Patrick Osakwe and James Manager who both benefitted immensely from his government. And were in a marathon meeting as at press time.

Journalists were barred from all activities in the house, just the departing politicians refused to field questions from reporters, saying they were not briefed to grant interviews.

It was also learnt that Governor Ifeanyi Okowa was leading a powerful government delegation to Oghara yesterday.It appears as though there was an agreement among the key Ibori loyalists, known as The Core Group, not to talk to journalists. Efforts to speak with some of them, including the leader of the group, Ighoyota Amori, were rebuffed.

Our reporter gathered that the Ithe ex-governor’s political family had set up a powerful committee to organise a grand reception for the man, popularly referred to as Odidigborigbo and presently revered as the godfather of Delta politics.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. James Ibori Is Set To Return, As Delta Residents Rejoice Former Governor Ibori is expected back in the country before ChristmasIbori served as two-term governor of the state but was...
  2. King Of Oghara Kindom Welcomes James Ibori To His Palace After His UK Return (Pics) Chief James Onanefe Ibori, former Governor of Delta state was warmly welcomed during a courtesy visit to HRM, Ovie of...
  3. Policemen Celebrating James Ibori’s Return (Pictured) Hmm.. Convicted former Delta state governor, James Ibori, received a hero’s welcome as he arrived his country home in Oghara,...
  4. James Ibori Arrested by DSS on arrival, then released The former governor of Delta State, James Ibori arrived Nigeria in the early hours of today 4th February, 2017 after...
  5. James Ibori ‘Shuts Down’ His Country Home, Oghara (Photos) Mammoth crowd on Saturday received former Governor of Delta State, James Ibori, at his country home at Oghara. Ibori recently...
  6. Warri Billionaire, Ayiri Emami Welcomes James Ibori Home (Photos) Warri billionaire, Chief Ayiri Emami welcomed James Onanefe Ibori yesterday after being deported to Nigeria on completion of his jail...
  7. James Ibori Arrives In Nigeria – Punch News Former Delta State Governor, James Onanefe Ibori has arrived in Nigeria. It was gathered that he arrived Abuja on Saturday...
  8. James Ibori Looks Dapper As He Receives Delta State Delegates In London (Pics) Photo-News; Former governor of Delta state; James Ibori pictured with Senator Ighoyota Amori , Delta Speaker Rt Hon Monday Ovwigho...
  9. James Ibori Likely To Appeal UK Conviction Lawyers to the former Governor of Delta State, Mr James Ibori, say he is likely to appeal against his conviction...
  10. Chief James Ibori Attacks Journalists Who Are Maligning Him Chief James Ibori has urged journalists to stop maligning him almost on daily basis  in a statement he released.  Ibori...

< YOHAIG home