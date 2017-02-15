NB Plc optimistic of improved profitability, rewards trade partners

Nigerian Breweries Plc has expressed optimism of improving stakeholders’ return on investments for the 2017 financial year, as it rewarded distributors and trade partners.

Speaking at the award ceremony in Lagos, Managing Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc, Nicolaas Vervelde while commending distributors for their support to the brand in 2016, restated the commitment and sustained support of the company in the years ahead despite the continuing challenges in the economy.

“As partners for greatness, we need you now more than ever before to win. The environment is more intense and the competitive landscape continues to change every day locally and globally. The years ahead will be more profitable, since the fundamentals of the Nigerian market are very positive”, he added.

Vervelde lauded the partners for 70 years of support and affirmed that the company looks forward to sustaining its partnership with them in the years ahead.

The company’s Sales Director, Hubert Eze, thanked the company’s customers for the unrelenting support throughout 2016 and explained that the yearly award was conceived to be a celebration of their excellent performance in the preceding year.

He added that despite the challenges in the operating environment, the company did well in 2016 and achieved many milestones as a result of the partnership with them. He challenged the customers to remain resilient as they set out to achieve their mutual business objectives in 2017.

During the event, several awards were presented to winners including the CFAO Award for Non-alcohol Distributors; Growth Award and Isuzu Direct Depletion to Road Award. Others were Regional Key Transporters Award; Brand Champions; National Key Transporter; Regional Champions and National Champions.

Indeed, last year’s winner, Ken Maduakor Group Limited from Nnewi in Onitsha marketing zone beat two others to emerge National Champion and the company’s best distributor for 2016.

Nathan Ofoma and Sons Limited, Nkpor, Anambra State came second and beat Ifeoma Chukwuka Nigeria Limited, the winner in 2013 and 2014, to the third position

Maduakor who set an African record last year by selling more than five million cases of beer in 2015, broke his own record by selling more than six million cases in 2016.

He thanked the company for the gesture and advised that the momentum be sustained so that the company and its partners will remain on top.

