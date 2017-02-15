NBCC, DCSL strategise to tackle challenges facing SMEs

NBCC, DCSL strategise to tackle challenges facing SMEs

President of the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC), Prince Dapo Adelegan

Nigeria’s 17 million estimated Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) may have their basic challenges tackled through a new plan championed by the Nigerian-British Chamber of Commerce (NBCC) in conjunction with DCSL Corporate Services Limited.

Speaking during the unveiling of an MSME Centre in Lagos, President of NBCC, Dapo Adelegan said the initiative became a necessity to provide necessary support that would strengthen the sector and enable Nigeria to form a robust economy.

The centre, which will be managed by DCSL is expected to strengthen business advisory and regulatory compliance, facilitate access to fund, provide support in the areas of taxation, governance, book keeping, immigration, business plan, secretarial, management, company incorporation and other key areas.

Adelegan, who insisted that the SMEs remained a key sector that could accelerate the nation’s economy, particularly out of the current economic downturn, stressed the need to restructure and provide adequate support for the sector.

“We are providing a platform where every SME will be properly structured so that it can attract investment and add value, as well as provide everything required to take the business beyond the founder and become relevant,” the President said.

He said until Nigeria begins to build enduring institutions, particularly for SMEs, the country may not record needed growth. The initiative, which is also part of the chamber’s line up programmes for its 40th anniversary celebration, Adelegan said, took into cognizance the essential role SMEs “play in modern economies especially in areas of job creation and contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP).”

Managing Director of DCSL, Bisi Adeyemi said the aim is to add value to SMEs because of their roles to the country’s GDP, adding that though government is trying to put the sector on track, the players lack capacity for global competitiveness.

“The greatest challenge facing the sector is lack of structure and knowledge. Most of the SMEs don’t have structure and they are unaware but a little training can put them on track. In the past the challenge use to be capital but now it is capacity. No lender will loan you if you don’t have a structure.

“What this centre will do is to offer SMEs a platform to consult in all area of their business. We are taking advantage of the synergy with NBCC to reduce the cost of services for them,” she said.

