Netanyahu questioned for second time in graft probe

Posted January 5, 2017 5:56 pm by Comments

Netanyahu questioned for second time in graft probe

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu / AFP PHOTO / JACK GUEZ

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu / AFP PHOTO / JACK GUEZ

Police questioned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu Thursday for a second time as part of a probe into whether he illegally accepted gifts from wealthy supporters, media reports said.

Winasbet.com

Police and Netanyahu’s office declined to comment on the reports.

Various Israeli media reports said investigators arrived at Netanyahu’s residence in central Jerusalem in the afternoon for a second round of questioning.

Netanyahu is suspected of receiving gifts from business people, according to Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, who is overseeing the investigation. He has provided few other details.

Israeli media reports say he allegedly received tens of thousands of dollars in such gifts.

His first questioning on Monday lasted some three hours.

The probe has shaken the country’s political scene and raised questions over whether Netanyahu, 67 and in his fourth term as prime minister, would eventually be forced to resign.

US billionaire and World Jewish Congress president Ronald Lauder has been among those questioned in the probe over gifts he allegedly gave Netanyahu and alleged spending on trips for him, reports have said.

Lauder, whose family founded the Estee Lauder cosmetics giant, has long been seen as an ally of Netanyahu.

Netanyahu has also acknowledged receiving money from French tycoon Arnaud Mimran, who was sentenced to eight years in prison in France over a scam involving the trade of carbon emissions permits and taxes on them.

Netanyahu’s office said he had received $ 40,000 in contributions from Mimran in 2001, when he was not in office, as part of a fund for public activities, including appearances abroad to promote Israel.

Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing, saying repeatedly that “there will be nothing because there is nothing”.

The inquiry has led to fierce debate in Israeli politics, with Netanyahu’s allies accusing opposition politicians and some in the media of unfairly pressuring the attorney general.

Others have accused Mandelblit of moving too slowly in the intensely watched probe.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Police question Netanyahu as part of graft probe Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C) looks on during a Likud faction meeting at the Knesset (Israel’s Parliament) in Jerusalem...
  2. Quarter of Netanyahu’s salary goes on armoured car Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting at his Jerusalem office on March 13, 2016. / AFP...
  3. Romanian PM questioned by prosecutors in graft probe Romania’s Prime Minister Victor Ponta was questioned by prosecutors on Monday as part of a corruption probe that has sparked...
  4. Almost 80,000 sign UK petition for Netanyahu’s arrest Almost 80,000 people had by Monday signed a petition urging the arrest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for war...
  5. Israeli PM Netanyahu set to visit four African countries Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be setting off on a visit of four African nations starting on Monday. The...
  6. UN settlements vote ‘biased and shameful’: Netanyahu Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu / AFP PHOTO / JACK GUEZ Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday rejected a...
  7. Egypt agriculture minister quits, arrested in graft probe Egypt’s agriculture minister was arrested in Cairo on Monday after being told to resign in connection with an investigation into...
  8. Netanyahu admits Israel hit Hezbollah-bound arms in Syria Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends the weekly cabinet meeting in his Jerusalem office on March 20, 2016. / AFP...
  9. US speech not intended to disrespect Obama – Netanyahu Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has said his planned address to the US Congress on Iran’s nuclear programme is not...
  10. Netanyahu calls Iran deal a historic mistake Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a nuclear deal concluded between major powers and Iran on Tuesday was “a historic...

< YOHAIG home