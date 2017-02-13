NICON, Quintessential sign MOU on welfare risk insurance covers



NICON Insurance Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Quintessential Group Plc, to provide welfare insurance cover for the members of the association.

The Director General, Quintessential Group, Judith Tanko, speaking at the event in Abuja, said the essence of the MoU is to provide a welfare risk insurance cover for its members in order to instil more interest in the minds of entrepreneurs in doing business.

Quintessential Group was established in 2011 by Shimite Bello, as a social business group focused on community-based business in agriculture and solid minerals. With presence in the 36 states and the FCT, the Group aims at projecting the Nigerian woman on the global front.

NICON’s Executive Director, Technical, Akinsola Ale, said the group cover is limited to N500,000 in the event of death or permanent disability arising from injury and for the payment of medical bills that occur from injury.