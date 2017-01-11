NIMASA redeploys officials, to enhance operations

Uneasy calm may have settled in the operations of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), as the Director-General, Dakuku Peterside approved the redeployment of top officials of the agency.

Confirming the new development to The Guardian on Monday, the Director, Corporate Communications Team NIMASA, Hajia Lami Tumaka, said the new postings are expected to reposition the Agency towards meeting its statutory mandate as enshrined in the NIMASA Act and other enabling instruments.

The redeployment exercise affected Ibrahim Jibril, who is now the Director, Strategic Management in the Office of the Director General; Hajia Lami Tumaka, who was the former Head, Corporate Communications is now the Director, Special Duties also in the Director General’s office. Isichei Osamgbi is the new Head, Corporate Communications.

Furthermore, Captain Sunday Umoren is now Head, Maritime Safety and Seafarers Standards Department of the Agency while Abiodun Akinyosoye takes over as the Director of Administration and Human Resources; Mrs. Aishatu Jumai Musa is the Director, Planning Research and Data Management Services Department and Audu Abdulsalam is now the Director, Legal Services.

Others include, Hassan El-Yakub, who is now the Director, NIMASA Eastern Zone; and Olayemi Abass, Director, Western Zone; Anthony Ogadi, Head, Shipping Development; and Engr. Abel Femowei as the Coordinator, Central Zone, Warri.

Tumaka said the redeployment exercise comes on the heels of the recent promotion which saw to the elevation of eight Deputy Directors as Directors, 15 Assistant Directors to Deputy Directors while 56 grade level 14 officers were promoted to their next grade of Assistant Directors.

The Director General of NIMASA, Dr. Dakuku Peterside had noted that the Agency would re-dedicate itself to the execution of its core functions in the year 2017.

The DG, in his New Year message to maritime stakeholders decried the harsh operating environment in Nigeria’s maritime industry and assured that that the Agency is committed to the full enforcement of its mandate.

According to him: “We are focused on the full implementation of our mandate in the new year. We have concluded the restructuring, repositioning and reformation of NIMASA, which would take effect in the first quarter of 2017 with the aim of making Nigeria a hub of maritime activities in West and Central Africa.

“Our commitment is to make sure that indigenous operators maximise their potentials in our maritime industry whilst creating wealth and job opportunities for our teeming youths”.

Peterside further stated that the Agency will fully implement it’s five pillar programme of maritime safety, security, search and rescue transformation; marine environment preservation; digital transformation initiative; capacity building initiatives; and cultural and attitudinal transformation.