Okorocha, others accuse NPS officials of culpability in court Invasion

Imo State Governor Rochas Okorocha

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo State has accused officials of the Nigeria Prison Service (NPS) of complicity in Friday’s invasion of the Owerri High Court premises, by unknown gunmen, who freed alleged kidnap kingpin, Henry Chibueze, aka, Vampire.

Okorocha, who addressed journalists on arrival from Abuja, said from all indications NPS officials were culpable in the exercise. He spoke in the same vein during his address at the Emergency Security Council Meeting on Friday evening.

The governor who urged the state Commissioner of Police, Taiwo Lakanu, and the other security chiefs to investigate the incident, regretted the lapses that led to the suspect’s escape.

Okorocha, who maintained that he was afraid of the incident in view of the consequences of the scenario, said he personally saw Vampire, when he was arrested in July 2015, and the startling revelations that followed.

The kidnap kingpin is alleged to have killed over 100 people, including his girlfriend, and a man who allegedly gave him N100m after he was kidnapped.

He urged Imo indigenes and others to go about their businesses without fear.

Six hoodlums in Department of State Security (DSS) uniform, stormed the High Court premises, along Orlu Road, in Owerri, the state capital and engaged security operatives that escorted 50 inmates to the court in a gun battle. Nine of the inmates were freed.

