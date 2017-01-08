Osun, Oyo agree to re-open LAUTECH before January ending, says Ajimobi 

Posted January 8, 2017 2:56 am by Comments

Osun, Oyo agree to re-open LAUTECH before January ending, says Ajimobi 
LAUTECH

LAUTECH

The crisis rocking the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), may soon be over as Governor Abiola Ajimobi, has announced that normal academic activities would commence in the institution before the end of January.

Winasbet.com

Already, Ajimobi said he has commenced discussions plans with his Osun State counterpart, Rauf Aregbesola, to ensure that knotty issues confronting the institution are addressed.

The governor disclosed this after a meeting with the national, zonal and state leadership of the students’ unions in his office.

A statement by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Yomi Layinka, at the end of the meeting said the decision was reached after another round of discussions by the stakeholders, including Aregbesola and LAUTECH Vice Chancellor, Prof. Adeniyi Gbadegesin, aimed at finding a lasting solution to the debacle.

The university had been grounded for about eight months following a strike action by the academic and non-academic staff of the institution over unpaid salaries and emoluments.

Ajimobi and Aregbesola, had led top officials of the state to a meeting in Ibadan, last October, to proffer a lasting solution to the lingering disagreement.

Representatives of the two owner states had met last Tuesday in Osogbo to agree on the way out of the crisis prior to Friday’s round of talks culminating in the agreement to reopen the school.

In furtherance of the consultations, Ajimobi had again met with the representatives of the students’ union at the Executive Council Chambers of his office, on Friday.

The team was led by the Senate President of the National Association of Nigerian Students, Salam Olajide; General Secretary, NANS, South-West zone, Olanrewaju Oloja; and General Secretary, Joint Campus Committee, NANS, Oyo State, Farouk Musa.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Reopen LAUTECH, students beg Aregbesola, Ajimobi Some group of students of Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso and Osogbo campuses, have appealed to Gov. Rauf...
  2. LAUTECH resumes before February 1, says Ajimobi LAUTECH Governor Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State says Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, will resume academic activities on...
  3. LAUTECH: Ajimobi assures on January resumption date Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi, has said that he is collaborating with his Osun State counterpart, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola,...
  4. LAUTECH Crisis: Ajimobi, Aregbesola pledges irrevocable commitments As Olanipekun heads visitation panel? Following the lingering crisis rocking the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology(LAUTECH), Ogbomoso, the Oyo State Governor,...
  5. LAUTECH Crisis: Why Aregbesola, Ajimobi “Can’t Have The Cake And Eat It” Berating Aregbesola, Ajimobi on LAUTECH: "You can’t have your cake and eat it" By Fatola Abdullahi… We unequivocally condemn first,...
  6. LAUTECH ASUU decry poor funding The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH) Ogbomoso chapter, has berated the lackadaisical attitude...
  7. Rape: LAUTECH VC lauds Ajimobi’s intervention The Vice Chancellor of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, Ogbomoso, Prof. Adeniyi Gbadegesin, has lauded Oyo State Governor, Abiola...
  8. Thugs beat up Osun indigenes in LAUTECH •We’ve no hands in it, says Ogbomoso Parapo ARMED thugs yesterday allegedly invaded the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH),...
  9. Ajimobi reopens shut Oyo schools, says LAUTECH to resume before February The governor met with students. The post Ajimobi reopens shut Oyo schools, says LAUTECH to resume before February appeared first...
  10. ASUU threatens strike over salary arrears in LAUTECH Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Ladoke Akintola University of Technology, LAUTECH, Ogbomoso chapter, yesterday called on Governors Abiola Ajimobi...

< YOHAIG home