Osun workers demand payment of outstanding salary

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Osun has called on the state government to pay workers the outstanding balance of the half salaries they have been receiving since July 2015.

The call was made in a press statement signed by the state chairman of NLC, Mr Jacob Adekomi and made available to newsmen in Osogbo.

According to statement, the government owes workers on salary Grade Level 08 and above as well as pensioners, the balance of half salaries paid to them over a period of 18 months.

It commended Gov. Rauf Aregbesola of the state for paying the salaries of workers in the state up till November and urged him to fulfil his promise to pay the balance of the half salaries for the 18 months.

“We do not doubt that the governor is a man of his words and he will attend to the balance of the outstanding amount of the salaries of officers on salary Grade Level 08 as well as the pensioners.

“The outgoing year has been challenging for the workers in the state in the face of the grim and unfriendly economic situation due to the economic recession.

“The development is no doubt sufficient to trigger industrial crises, but the perseverance and understanding of workers, and trust in their leadership in the state, kept the ship of movement afloat in spite of raging storm,’’ the statement said

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that state government paid three months salary arrears that covered October to November on Dec. 21, from the Paris loan’s refund to the state.

This is made up of full salary for workers on salary Grade Levels 01 – 07 and 75 per cent to workers on salary Grade Levels 08 and above.

The NLC is, however, asking for the balance of all the incomplete salary paid to workers on salary Grade Level 08 and above and pensioners in the state since July 2015.

