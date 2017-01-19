Oyo shuns card readers in council polls

Oyo State Independent National Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) has ruled out the use of card readers would not be used for the election.

Ahead of the February 11 local government council poll in Oyo State, the State Independent National Electoral Commission (OYSIEC) Thursday disclosed that card readers would not be used for the election.

While addressing reporters at the commission’s office on its preparations and timetable for the forthcoming election, the OYSIEC chairman, Jide Ajeigbe added that in order not to disenfranchise any eligible voter, the 2015 voters’ list would not be used but rather an updated voters’ register from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would be used during the voting exercise.

According to him, the election would hold in all the 33 local government areas and the additional 35 Local Council
Development areas at 4,783 units noting that 5,620 polling points are ready for the elections.

When asked about some government officials who have just been posted to the commission ahead of the election, Ajeigbe said the commission was a technical one which would not allow anybody to dictate to it.

“These people who have just been seconded are civil servants and besides, they are technical people. They are
not brought here for any campaign or ulterior motive. They have never been criticised by any opposition party. They are men of integrity”, he said.

“While the commission would always play her role as an unbiased umpire, let me, therefore, sieze this opportunity to
remind and appeal to you all that in this exercise, much can only be achieved where there is a cordial relationship and mutual understanding amongst the various stakeholders by giving the good people of Oyo state balanced and unbiased information required for a free, fair and credible elections in the state.

He disclosed further that all necessary arrangements have been made to ensure credible election adding that the
commission was not starved of the fund and other needed materials.

The OYSIEC boss explained that there would be a restriction of movement during the period of the election and urged all political parties,supporters and voters to abide by the rule of the game.

Already, Ajeigbe said the commission has reached out to the various security agencies and assured of a hitch free election.

