Parties disagree over Buhari’s decision to retain Babachir as SGF

David Babachir Lawal

Some members of the House of Representatives and the national leadership of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have disagreed over President Muhammadu Buhari’s supposed refusal to sack the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SSG), Mr. Babachir Lawal, following his alleged indictment by the Senate.

The lawmakers, who spoke with newsmen yesterday in Abuja, maintained that the President’s decision to ignore the abuse of office report against the SGF would impact negatively on the administration’s anti-corruption war.

Specifically, the PDP frowned on the President’s unwavering support for Babachir and the Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Ibrahim Magu, despite the allegations of corruption against them.

In a statement by its spokesman, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, the party said the letter by the President, which was read on the floor of the Senate on Tuesday, clearing the duo had finally confirmed its earlier assertion that the ‘anti-corruption war’ of the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led administration was a ruse, witch-hunting mechanism to harass the opposition and perceived enemies.

But Mr. Babatunde Gabriel Kolawole (Akoko: APC: Ondo) maintained that it would be improper to blame the President for retaining Babachir as the nation’s scribe since the allegations had not been proven beyond reasonable doubt, adding that he was yet to be pronounced guilty by a competent court of law.

For Mr. Micheal Adeniyi Omogbehin (Okitipupa: PDP: Ondo), the president had dealt the death kernel on the anti-graft fight.

Mr. Gogo Bright (Okrika: PDP: Rivers), who spoke in the same vein, said: “This is the worst thing that had happened to the fight against corruption.”

According to Mr. Joseph Eghoghon Edionwele (Esan: PDP: Edo), he is at loss to why Babachir did not tow the path by resigning his position.

Tajudeen Yusuf (Ijumu: PDP: Kogi) alleged that the development had clearly shown the selectivity in the anti-graft war.

“That has just exposed the fact that ab initio, the anti-corruption crusade was a white-wash,” he stated.

One response to Parties disagree over Buhari's decision to retain Babachir as SGF

  1. RICHARD January 26th, 2017 at 4:43 am

    THE ACTION OF THE PRESIDENT IS A CLEAR CASE OF RESERVED SACRED COWS IN THE SOCIETY

