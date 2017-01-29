PCNI donates N20m to Borno hospital, to foot 68 patients’ bills

The Presidential Committee on the North-East Initiative (PCNI) has donated N20 million to foot the bill of 68 patients receiving treatment at Borno State Specialists Hospital.

The 68 patients were those who sustained injuries from the recent accidental airstrikes on a resettlement border camp.

Announcing the donations in Maiduguri, the Vice Chairman of PCNI, Alhaji Tijani Tumsa said that the committee has also pledged to pay N10, 000 each for patients’ daily basic needs, after their discharge from hospital.

He added that N1 million is also to be paid to healthcare givers at the State Specialists Hospital.

He thanked members of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and other healthcare givers for rescuing and taking care of Rann airstrike victims.