Pillars’ supporters invade Agege, as MFM seek fans support

Crowd pulling Kano Pillars FC will hope to redeem their image by avoiding defeat in the hands of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) Football Club, who have scored seven unreplied goals at the start of the new season on home soil.

The encounter, a Match Day Five fixture of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), will see the Sai Masu Gida boys trying to contain the Olukoya Boys currently third on the NPFL table, from compounding their woes.

However, the Assistant Coach of MFM, Alli Suleman Obinna, has appealed to the club fans to throng the stadium today in Agege and give the team maximum support as MFM face the former league champions.

“I want our fans to come all out this Sunday (today) to give their maximum support. We will do our part but we also expect the fans to contribute their quota by coming to the stadium to register their support.

“We know that Kano Pillars is a very big team. Our encounter last season ended in a draw because we were newcomers in the NPFL. Their experience worked for them. This time round, there will be no room for excuses,” he said.