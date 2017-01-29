Pillars’ supporters invade Agege, as MFM seek fans support

Posted January 29, 2017 2:56 am by Comments

Pillars’ supporters invade Agege, as MFM seek fans support
The MFM FC plays in the NPFL.

The MFM FC plays in the NPFL.

Crowd pulling Kano Pillars FC will hope to redeem their image by avoiding defeat in the hands of Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) Football Club, who have scored seven unreplied goals at the start of the new season on home soil.

Winasbet.com

The encounter, a Match Day Five fixture of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL), will see the Sai Masu Gida boys trying to contain the Olukoya Boys currently third on the NPFL table, from compounding their woes.

However, the Assistant Coach of MFM, Alli Suleman Obinna, has appealed to the club fans to throng the stadium today in Agege and give the team maximum support as MFM face the former league champions.

“I want our fans to come all out this Sunday (today) to give their maximum support. We will do our part but we also expect the fans to contribute their quota by coming to the stadium to register their support.

“We know that Kano Pillars is a very big team. Our encounter last season ended in a draw because we were newcomers in the NPFL. Their experience worked for them. This time round, there will be no room for excuses,” he said.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Kano Pillars commend fans Kano Pillars FC have commended its fans for the sense of maturity displayed for the disappointment attitude of FC Ifeanyi...
  2. NPFL: Kano Pillars Sanctioned For Crowd Violence Four-time Nigerian champions Kano Pillars have been slammed with a 2.4 million Naira fine for the bad behaviour of their...
  3. Kano Pillars hammer 3SC 6-0 Kano Pillars Football Club on Sunday humiliated visiting Shooting Stars (3SC) FC of Ibadan 6-0 in a week 13 game...
  4. Kano Pillars sign player from Norwegian club, 4 others Kano Pillars Kano Pillars Football Club has signed five new players ahead of the 2015/2016 Nigeria Premier Football League season,...
  5. Kano Pillars beat Enyimba International 1-0 Kano Pillars Football Club on Sunday defeated visiting Enyimba International FC of Aba 1-0 in a Nigeria Professional Football League...
  6. Ifeanyi Uba Fc vow to sink Pillars in Kano     The captain of Ifeanyi Uba football club of Anambra, state , Aniyikaye Adeleye yesterday in Kano said that...
  7. Pillars attack latest: Fans demand ‘full investigation’ Members of the Kano Pillars Fans Club have called for what they call thorough investigation into last Thursday’s robbery incident...
  8. We beat Kano Pillars to their game, boasts Mark Mentors’ coach Mark Mentors Coach, Peter Ahmedu, whose team defeated Kano Pillars to win the DSTV Basketball League Super Eight Championship at...
  9. NPFL: 3SC mauls Kano Pillars 4-0 in Ibadan Shooting Stars Sports Club (3SC) of Ibadan on Sunday thrashed Kano Pillars Football Club by 4-0 in the Nigeria Professional...
  10. Kabiru Balogun close to Kano Pillars switch Kano Pillars have begun talks with Ikorodu United’s striker Kabiru Balogun with aim of signing ahead of the 2016/2017 Nigeria...

< YOHAIG home