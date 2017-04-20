Prince estate tries to block new music release

Posted April 20, 2017 7:56 am by Comments

Prince estate tries to block new music release

An independent label had announced plans to release a six-track EP of Prince songs, entitled "Deliverance," on Friday which marks one year since The Purple One's sudden death.

Prince’s estate moved Wednesday to block the release of several decade-old tracks, casting a cloud over commemorations of the pop legend’s passing.

Winasbet.com

An independent label had announced plans to release a six-track EP of Prince songs, entitled “Deliverance,” on Friday which marks one year since The Purple One’s sudden death.

But Prince’s estate, which is led by his siblings, quickly intervened and accused Ian Boxill, a sound engineer who recorded the tracks with the pop legend between 2006 and 2008, of violating an agreement.

“Mr. Boxill is now trying to exploit the Prince recordings unlawfully in his possession,” said a lawsuit filed in a Minnesota court.

The estate said Boxill had signed a confidentiality agreement that the music would “remain Prince’s sole and exclusive property.”

Boxill, who has worked with an array of artists including slain rap great Tupac Shakur, sent a reply that was sealed by the court.

In a statement announcing the music, Boxill said most proceeds would go to Prince’s estate and that the pop legend would have appreciated the independent release.

“I believe ‘Deliverance’ is a timely release with everything going on in the world today, and in light of the one-year anniversary of his passing,” he said in the statement.

The first track, a rock ballad also called “Deliverance,” came out late Tuesday with the five other songs scheduled to be released digitally on Friday.

Boxill said a CD release was planned in June.

Prince died on April 21 last year at his Paisley Park estate in Minnesota from an accidental overdose of powerful painkillers.

The 57-year-old — long considered a model of health who refrained from drugs, alcohol and junk food — died without leaving a will, setting off messy court disputes over the fate of his fortune.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Minnesota judge denies claims of 29 would-be heirs to Prince estate TVC E.  A Minnesota judge has excluded nearly 30 would-be heirs from the estate of the late pop star Prince,...
  2. New posthumous Prince albums to include unreleased music TVC E. Fans of the late singer Prince will get new music from the artist, as two new albums will...
  3. New posthumous Prince albums to include unreleased music TVC E. Fans of the late singer Prince will get new music from the artist, as two new albums will...
  4. Stop Comparing My Music with My Brother and Teacher M.I; I’m Not Trying to Be Greater – Ice Prince A few days ago Ice Prince dropped a dope EP called ‘Trash Can’ and his songs have been making the...
  5. No signs of suicide or trauma in Prince’s death— sheriff There was no evidence of trauma on Prince’s body when he was found unresponsive at his Minnesota compound, and his...
  6. BN Style Exclusive: Get The Scoop On What Ice Prince’s Next Music Video Wardrobe Looks Like Chocolate City’s superstar musician Ice Prince aka Panshak Zamani is working on a hot new video for his latest single...
  7. “Mr President”: Veteran Star Actor, Chiwetalu Agu Set To Release A Music Album Nollywood legend Chiwetalu Agu will be showcasing his music talent with a new album. The famous actor is set to...
  8. Prince’s Cause Of Death Was Actually Drug Overdose Prince died of a drug overdose, it has been confirmed. The 57-year-old singer who was cremated days after his death...
  9. Prince’s Minnesota studio to permanently open as museum Late pop icon Prince’s Paisley Park studio compound in Minnesota will become open to the public on Friday, after gaining...
  10. Ice Prince’s Girlfriend, Maima And His Son Step Out In Matching Outfit Maima, the beautiful French/ Ghanaian girlfriend of Nigeria’s A-list rapper Ice Prince, looks adorable as she poses in matching Dashiki...

< YOHAIG home