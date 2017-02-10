Ranieri urges Vardy, Mahrez to raise game

Posted February 10, 2017 2:56 pm by Comments

Ranieri urges Vardy, Mahrez to raise game

Leicester City's Italian manager Claudio Ranieri (L) gestures as he talks with Leicester City's English striker Jamie Vardy (R) on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Hull City and Leicester City at the KCOM Stadium in Kingston upon Hull, north east England on August 13, 2016. PHOTO: Lindsey PARNABY / AFP

Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri wants Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez to rediscover their form from the club’s title-winning season as the champions battle to remain in the Premier League.

Winasbet.com

Vardy scored 24 goals and Mahrez 17 as Leicester surged to the title last season, but they have contributed only five and three goals respectively this term.

With the champions just a point above the relegation zone ahead of Sunday’s trip to fellow strugglers Swansea City, Ranieri has held talks with the pair in a bid to get them firing again.

“I have spoken with Riyad and I have spoken with Jamie and we know,” Ranieri told a pre-match press conference at Leicester’s King Power Stadium on Friday.

“They link together well. If you see how many goals they scored and how many passes they made last season, but this time no.

“I say to Riyad: ‘Come back to last season, come back.’ He is trying and he is positive and I am very happy when he is positive.

“I look at him smiling and that is OK. He is very important and now he is very concentrated on the last part of the season. I am very hopeful.

“Jamie works hard for the team, but this season we have scored very few goals and scoring three goals in one match (against Derby County in the FA Cup on Wednesday) was amazing and I hope this is good for the future.”

Leicester have lost their last four league games without scoring and risk becoming England’s first defending champions to be relegated since Manchester City in 1938.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Vardy And Mahrez Will Stay At Leicester City – Ranieri Leicester City boss, Claudio Ranieri, insists his top strikers, Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez will not be leaving Leicester in...
  2. Ranieri confident of Mahrez stay at Leicester Claudio Ranieri revealed he was always confident Riyad Mahrez would commit his long-term future to Leicester City. The Algeria international...
  3. Ranieri, Klopp Comment On Liverpool’s Victory Leicester City manager, Claudio Ranieri, says Liverpool deserved to win after Christian Benteke ended the League leaders 10-match unbeaten run....
  4. Mahrez, Vardy Dedicate PFA Awards To Teammates Leicester City players, Riyad Mahrez and Jamie Vardy have dedicated their English football’s PFA awards to their teammates. Mahrez, who...
  5. Mahrez is happy at Leicester City – Ranieri rubbishes Arsenal links Leicester City manager, Claudio Ranieri, has insisted that Riyad Mahrez is happy at the club and will not leave. The...
  6. Jamie Vardy, N’Golo Kante and Riyad Mahrez of Leicester City nominated for PFA Player of the Year Awards   Three Leicester City players, Jamie Vardy, N’Golo Kante and Riyad Mahrez have been nominated today for the prestigious PFA...
  7. Riyad Mahrez Wins PFA Player Of The Year Leicester City attacking midfielder, Riyad Mahrez, has won the Professional Footballers’ Association Player of the Year award. The Algerian has scored 17...
  8. Kane, Vardy, Mahrez in PFA Team of the Year Eight players from Leicester City and Tottenham Hotspur have been included in the Professional Footballers’ Association Premier League Team of the...
  9. Jamie Vardy Agrees New Contract With Leicester City England striker and Arsenal target, Jamie Vardy has agreed a new deal with Premier League champions Leicester City. This is...
  10. Leicester city Player of the season Riyad Mahrez signs new 4year contract with club Algerian star midfielder and PFA player of the year Riyad Mahrez has shunned advances from Arsenal to sign a new...

< YOHAIG home