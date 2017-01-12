Reps panel chair, MASOB fault secret trial of Kanu

Chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Public Petitions, Nkem Uzoma Abonta and the Movement for the Actualisation of the Sovereign State of Biafra (MASSOB) have faulted the secret trial of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

In an interview, the representative of Ukwa Federal Constituency of Abia State enjoined retracing of steps, saying it was necessary for the public to monitor proceedings.

He condemned any act that could breach the peace in the polity, arguing that subjecting the IPOB leader to secret trial was unfair.

“The law states that all trial should be in the open, apart from juvenile cases. Even the military trial much often is done in the open. So, I think it may not be proper and right to try him in secret. Of course we must all condemn sedition. We must all condemn incitement and unwholesome act that could cause disunity in Nigeria but justice must be done and be seen to be done.”

In a statement by its national leader, Comrade Uchenna Madu yesterday in Abakaliki, MASSOB restated support for Kanu and other agitators.

He maintained that that the Biafra proponents committed no crime against the country.

“Our involvement, commitment and continuous agitation for an independent Biafran Republic is enshrined, supported and backed by international conventions and laws, including United Nations Declaration and African Charter on the Human Rights of Indigenous People fully supported by 1999 constitution,” the statement read in part.

