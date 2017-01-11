Reps to wade into FRCN edict on churches, mosques today

• Cleric urges government to repeal law

• Group asks Adeboye to rescind resignation

The House of Representatives is expected today to wade into the controversies arising from the Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) law, which approves 20 years tenure in office for heads of churches and mosques.

The move to debate the development was brought to the floor of the House yesterday by its Minority Leader, Leo Ogor, who urged members to look into the law, which he said, was stirring up controversy and embarassment for the country.

He, therefore, advised the Federal Government to make the FRCN law clear to Nigerians, as it was not passed by the National Assembly.

Meanwhile, the Presiding Bishop of the Sword of the Spirit Ministries, Francis Wale Oke, has called on the Federal Government to expunge the edict of the council.

Oke commended President Muhammadu Buhari for his quick action in stopping the impending crisis by sacking the FRCN boss and reconstituting the board.

He urged the government to face its duties of providing the needed social amenities for the people instead of dabbling in religious matters.

At a press conference yesterday in Ibadan, the cleric said that while government could regulate the finances of the church, it should not interfere in the tenure, activities or internal arrangements of the church.

He said: “The edict should be repealed. There is a separation between the church and the government, yet the government can regulate their finances but not to interfere in the tenure of the leaders of the church. The law should not just be suspended but be expunged totally.

“Even in the United Kingdom (UK), the government regulates the finances but does not regulate the tenure and internal arrangement. The internal arrangement should be governed by the constitutions of those religious houses. The constitution separates the religious bodies from the government.

Meanwhile, a group, the Citizens Advocacy for Social and Economic Rights (CASER), has called on Pastor Enoch Adeboye to rescind his resignation as the General Overseer (G.O.) of The Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG).

A statement issued yesterday by the Executive Director of the Abuja-based human rights group, Mr. Frank Tietie, said CASER would seek a court order to compel Adeboye to reverse his decision should the “holy man of God” refuse to voluntarily do so.

He said the group was acting, not only in the interest of members of the RCCG, but also of the church generally.