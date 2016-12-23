Robert Lewandowski not for sale, Carlos Ancelotti warns PSG

Posted December 23, 2016 2:56 am by Comments

Robert Lewandowski not for sale, Carlos Ancelotti warns PSG

Bayern Munich's Polish striker Robert Lewandowski / TOF STACHE

Bayern Munich’s Polish striker Robert Lewandowski / TOF STACHE

Carlo Ancelotti has warned Paris Saint-Germain that Bayern Munich have no intention of selling Robert Lewandowski any time soon.The Poland international was heavily linked with a move to PSG during the close-season as the Ligue 1 champions searched a replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but a move never materialised due to Bayern’s refusal to sell Lewandowski.

Nairabet.com

PSG continue to keep a close eye on the 28-year-old, but Ancelotti expects him to sign a new deal with Bayern sooner rather than later, with his existing contract due to expire in 2019.

“I would not trade in Lewandowski for anyone,” Ancelotti told L’Equipe.“Lewandowski going to PSG is impossible. That will never happen. Well, maybe in five or 10 years.

“I think he will sign a contract renewal with Bayern.”Ancelotti is believed to be a keen admirer of Marco Verratti following their time together at PSG, but he has admitted a move for the Italy international is not realistic following his recent contract renewal at the Parc des Princes.

“Marco is a great player. He always manages to surprise me,” he added.“He angered me numerous times, but he is unique. He has a great future ahead of him, there is no doubt that.

“It is only normal that he has signed a new deal with PSG. Good players generally stay at good clubs.“He has renewed until 2021? Wow. That makes it impossible to sign him.”

www.Soccerway.com

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Lewandowski Extends Deal With Bayern Munich Bayern Munich have agreed a two-year contract extension with Robert Lewandowski, keeping him at the club until 30 June 2021....
  2. Lewandowski close to signing new Bayern deal Robert Lewandowski revealed Saturday he is close to signing a new deal with Bayern Munich, which could reportedly make the...
  3. Lewandowski extends Bayern deal till 2021 Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski has signed a contract extension that will keep him at the Bundesliga giants until 2021....
  4. Bayern extend Lewandowski’s contract Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich said Tuesday they have extended Polish hot-shot Robert Lewandowski’s contract by two years to June 30,...
  5. Champions League: Lewandowski seals Bayern win over Atletico A Robert Lewandowski free-kick sealed Bayern Munich’s 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid on Tuesday in the Champions League with both...
  6. Ancelotti dismisses Sane talk Carlo Ancelotti has poured cold water on speculation linking Bayern Munich with a move for Leroy Sane and insisted “we...
  7. Ancelotti, Perfect Man To Lead Bayern – Phillip Lahm Bayern Munich Defender, Phillip Lahm, has said that he is fully convinced new Coach Carlo Ancelotti is the perfect man...
  8. Ancelotti to replace Guardiola at Bayern Pep Guardiola will leave Bayern Munich as head coach at the end of the season and be replaced by Carlo...
  9. Football: Lewandowski nets hat-trick as Bayern crush Dinamo Bayern Robert Lewandowski’s phenomenal goal-scoring run continued on Tuesday with a hat-trick in Bayern Munich’s 5-0 mauling as Dinamo Zagreb’s...
  10. Bayern Munich crush Dortmund 5-1, Lewandowski nets brace Bayern Munich stamped their authority on the Bundesliga by opening up a seven-point lead at the top, thanks to a...

< YOHAIG home