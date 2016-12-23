Robert Lewandowski not for sale, Carlos Ancelotti warns PSG

Carlo Ancelotti has warned Paris Saint-Germain that Bayern Munich have no intention of selling Robert Lewandowski any time soon.The Poland international was heavily linked with a move to PSG during the close-season as the Ligue 1 champions searched a replacement for Zlatan Ibrahimovic, but a move never materialised due to Bayern’s refusal to sell Lewandowski.

PSG continue to keep a close eye on the 28-year-old, but Ancelotti expects him to sign a new deal with Bayern sooner rather than later, with his existing contract due to expire in 2019.

“I would not trade in Lewandowski for anyone,” Ancelotti told L’Equipe.“Lewandowski going to PSG is impossible. That will never happen. Well, maybe in five or 10 years.

“I think he will sign a contract renewal with Bayern.”Ancelotti is believed to be a keen admirer of Marco Verratti following their time together at PSG, but he has admitted a move for the Italy international is not realistic following his recent contract renewal at the Parc des Princes.

“Marco is a great player. He always manages to surprise me,” he added.“He angered me numerous times, but he is unique. He has a great future ahead of him, there is no doubt that.

“It is only normal that he has signed a new deal with PSG. Good players generally stay at good clubs.“He has renewed until 2021? Wow. That makes it impossible to sign him.”

www.Soccerway.com