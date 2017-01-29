Saraki urges youths to take advantage of Agro-Finance Law

Senate President Bukola Saraki

The President of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, has called on youths to take advantage of the Agriculture-Finance Bill recently passed by the 8th Senate to further their engagements in the agriculture business.

Saraki made the call on Sunday in a statement released by his Special Assistant on Print Media, Mr Chuks Okocha, when the executive members of the Tomatoes and Orchid Producers Association of Nigeria (TOPAN) visited him.

According to him, youths should take advantage of the recently passed Agro-Finance Bill by the 8th Senate and access the benefits of agriculture on the small and medium scale financing and agro allied jobs.

He, however, expressed his happiness that youths had begun to take to agriculture as a means of livelihood instead of waiting endlessly for non-existing white collar jobs.

“This Bill, if properly harnessed by the youths, would create jobs and ensure food security for the country and help grow the economy, especially, in the time of recession in the country,’’ he said.

Saraki assured members of the association of the willingness of the Senate to partner and work closely with them to ensure the realisation of the added value of agriculture to the economy.

He also expressed his happiness that the youths were gradually tapping into agriculture, especially through the use of high yielding seedlings.

Earlier, the leader of the association, Mr Oyeleke Job, had said that the members encouraged massive production of tomatoes and orchids by offering training and technical assistance to producers in the rural areas.

Job said that the association contributed immensely to improving the qualities of tomatoes and orchids, as well as creation of jobs for unemployed youths.

