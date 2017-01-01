Saudi arrests three over abduction of Shiite cleric

Posted January 1, 2017 2:56 pm by Comments

Saudi arrests three over abduction of Shiite cleric
Sheikh Mohammed al-Jirani, a judge, was abducted mid-December in a village in the Shiite-majority eastern district of Qatif, a centre of minority unrest since 2011 in the Sunni-ruled kingdom.

Sheikh Mohammed al-Jirani, a judge, was abducted mid-December in a village in the Shiite-majority eastern district of Qatif, a centre of minority unrest since 2011 in the Sunni-ruled kingdom.

Saudi Arabia has detained three people and is searching for three others in connection with the December abduction of a Shiite cleric, the interior ministry said on Sunday.

Winasbet.com

Sheikh Mohammed al-Jirani, a judge, was abducted mid-December in a village in the Shiite-majority eastern district of Qatif, a centre of minority unrest since 2011 in the Sunni-ruled kingdom.

State television has reported Jirani was critical of the unrest.

Authorities have arrested three people who had been watching the judge before his abduction and an investigation allowed them to “identify three criminals who are directly implicated”, the ministry said in a statement.

It called on the abductors to “immediately free” Jirani and said anybody with knowledge about the suspects who did not come forward would be prosecuted.

Shiites in Saudi Arabia’s oil-rich Eastern Province have long complained of marginalisation.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Saudi policeman shot dead A Saudi policeman was shot dead Saturday in the kingdom’s Shiite-populated east, the interior ministry said. The officer was hit...
  2. ‘Serious concerns’ over Saudi’s execution of Shiite cleric — EU The European Union on Saturday raised serious concerns over Saudi Arabia’s execution of prominent Shiite cleric Nimr al-Nimr, warning it...
  3. Saudi Arabia to pay ‘high price’ for executing Shiite cleric — Iran Saudi Arabia to pay ‘high price’ for executing Shiite cleric — Iran The post Saudi Arabia to pay ‘high price’...
  4. Saudi, Iran crisis deepens over Shia’s cleric killing Tensions between Iran and its Sunni Arab neighbours reached new heights Monday as Saudi Arabia and its allies cut diplomatic...
  5. Saudi authorities arrests 19 for Medina bombing Saudi Arabia has arrested 19 people, including seven locals and 12 Pakistanis, in connection with three suicide bombings that took...
  6. Bahrain arrests prominent Shiite activist Bahraini authorities arrested prominent Shiite activist Nabeel Rajab Thursday for spreading false news and defaming a state institution, the interior...
  7. Saudi Arabia executes top Shia cleric Saudi Arabia has executed the prominent Shia cleric, Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr, the interior ministry said. He was among 47 persons...
  8. Gun, bomb attack on Shiite mosque in Saudi: residents Assailants bombed and opened fire on a Shiite mosque in eastern Saudi Arabia during weekly prayers on Friday, residents said,...
  9. Kuwait Shiite mosque bomber was Saudi national: ministry Kuwaiti security forces gather outside the Shiite Al-Imam al-Sadeq mosque after it was targeted by a suicide bombing during Friday...
  10. Shiite lawmaker jailed 10 years for insulting Saudi Arabia A Kuwaiti appeals court on Thursday sentenced former Shiite lawmaker Abdulhameed Dashti to 10 years in jail in absentia for...

< YOHAIG home