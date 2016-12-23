Senate recess delays FG’s resubmission of ambassadors list

Posted December 23, 2016 11:56 am by Comments

Senate recess delays FG’s resubmission of ambassadors list
Nigeria's minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama. PHOTO: TWITTER/ GEOFFREY ONYEAMA

Nigeria’s minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama. PHOTO: TWITTER/ GEOFFREY ONYEAMA

Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, Minister of Foreign Affairs, says the list of the 47 non-career ambassadors rejected by the Senate will be resubmitted when the upper legislative chamber resumes from its recess.

Winasbet.com

Onyeama told the Correspondent of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in New York that the list was being delayed by the recess.

“The list of the 47 non-career ambassadors will be represented to the Senate; yes, I believe the list is ready.

“And very shortly it will be represented; it is just that the Senate is in recess at the moment but hopefully it will be done very quickly.

“We will certainly hope that we will get the envoys in place very shortly. The lists are ready; the places of deployment have more or less been approved.

“So we hope to get them on board very quickly. Ideally, you always want to have your full compliment of staff in your missions,” the Minister said.

He, however, said that the delay in the posting of ambassadors to Nigerian missions had not affected the country’s diplomatic relations with the host countries or the operations of those missions.

“What we have seen, I think, is probably the quality of the Nigerian diplomats. We have nevertheless been able to achieve very great things with the officials that we have in the missions.

“So that shows the depth of the quality of Nigerian diplomats. A good case in point here is this issue of illicit financial flows.

“It’s something that has been achieved without having an ambassador here or permanent representative here in New York.

“So I think it shows you that again, but notwithstanding, our diplomats are up to the task,” Onyeama said.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Senate Rejects List Of Non-Career Ambassadors The Senate has rejected a list of 46 non-career ambassadors which President Buhari sent to lawmakers for confirmation. Lawmakers rejected...
  2. Ambassadorial list: Foreign Affairs Minister appears before Senate c’ttee tomorrow MINISTER of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, is expected to appear before the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs tomorrow over alleged...
  3. Ambassador-designates get posting by December — Minister Nigeria’s minister of foreign affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama. PHOTO: TWITTER/ GEOFFREY ONYEAMA The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr. Geoffrey Onyeama, on...
  4. FG moves to secure list of properties owned by Nigerians in UAE The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, on Tuesday, said efforts were in top gear to secure list of...
  5. Nigerian govt. begins process of appointing ambassadors, says minister The minister explains the delay in making the appointments. The post Nigerian govt. begins process of appointing ambassadors, says minister...
  6. Ambassadorial List: These Four Omitted States Have No Qualified Candidates – FG The four states omitted from President Muhammadu Buhari’s list of ambassadorial nominees sent to the National Assembly had no qualified...
  7. Nigeria’s’ Foreign Affairs Minister, Geoffrey Onyeama Says U.S. can’t defend sexual assault claim against Nigerian lawmakers Nigeria’s foreign minister, Geoffrey Onyeama, has cast doubts on the ability of the United States Ambassador to Nigeria, James Entwistle,...
  8. Foreign Affairs Minister Makes Policy Projection The new Minister of Foreign Affairs in Nigeria, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, says he is set to reposition the ministry to...
  9. 4 states don’t have career diplomats in the foreign service, says SGF Babachir Lawal, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), says President Muhammadu Buhari followed due process in drawing up...
  10. Ambassadorial nominees’ list cannot be changed – SGF The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), David Babachir David Lawal and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey...

< YOHAIG home