Social media has given ‘power’ to blogs, says Obi Asika

Posted February 14, 2017 5:56 pm by Comments

Social media has given ‘power’ to blogs, says Obi Asika

Obi Asika PHOTO: Kene Nwatu

Within the last two decades, social media has become commonplace and intrusive in different aspects of the human life, impacting them significantly such that new sets of trends have emerged.

For the media industry, the ways news is sourced, published and consumed have not only been impacted, but there are emerging traditions fashioned towards behaviours of social media users.

“I think social media has changed everything about media and communication, it’s always on, 24-7, the newsfeed is permanent,” said Obi Asika, co-founder Social Media Week Lagos during a tweet chat with The Guardian on Tuesday.

Asika credited social media with an intrusive capacity that has given digital-native news media more power to alter the media landscape in Nigeria – a landscape where powerful traditional media houses would need to evolve to be part of or be left behind in the race to expand reach and influence.

“Now many blogs have more power and reach than traditional media here in Nigeria and that in itself is almost entirely due to social media,” Asika said. It is either traditional media houses evolve or die, he said.

With Nigeria ranked eighth on the list of countries with the highest number of internet users in the world as at June 2016, and with much of the internet traffic driven by smartphones powered by cheaper data subscription rates, “mobile is the king,” he said. For him, cheaper data rates would lead to the proliferation of short video content.
How do all these impact Nigerians, and of course, African communities? This will be answered at the upcoming Social Media Week Lagos 2017 which holds between February 27 and March 3.

In 2016, Social Media Week Lagos welcomed over 15,000 attendees, more than 200 speakers from within and outside Nigeria, including Nigeria’s Senate President Bukola Saraki, and a global online reach of 801 million people.

Ngozi Odita, who co-founded Social Media Week Lagos alongside Asika, said the conference will explore how technology is creating a “new language” and way of communicating and what this means for the future of communication in Africa.

“Conference programming and content will look at how this ‘new language’, through online video, messaging apps, voice interfaces, and the like allows us to share our stories, share our competencies and increase our efficiencies.

“Ultimately, enabling us to take our collective learnings and apply them locally for the betterment of our communities and the continent at large.”

Asika was upbeat that the Federal Government’s new education policy aimed at encouraging the use of local languages to teach science and technology subjects would only aid the growth of technology in the country and enhance the capacity of Nigerians to use technology.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Social Media: Obi Asika Confirms Appointment With Presidency, Says There Will Be A Difference Now Obi Asika like we rightly reported earlier has been made the Special Assistant to the President on Social Media, Mr...
  2. President Jonathan Assigns Obi Asika As New Social Media Strategist Over Reno Omokri If reports by Sahara Reporters are anything to go by, then Entertainment mogul and business man, Obi Asika is the...
  3. Former presidential aide urges Nigerians to embrace social media Jonathan Mr Obi Asika, former Special Assistant to former President, Goodluck Jonathan, has urged Nigerians to embrace the social media...
  4. Social Media Awards: Vanguard is Best Online newspaper Vanguard newspaper, once again, blazed the trail in online journalism in Nigeria, when it won the award for the Best...
  5. Nigerian digital media, Ventra acquires Naija go social As the digital media landscape continues its phenomenal growth across Sub Saharan Africa, Ventra Media a full-service digital marketing agency...
  6. Lagos Social Media Week holds soon The Lagos Social Media Week 2015, a component of the worldwide conference connecting people and content to promote conversation on media...
  7. Did Obi Asika take Reno Omokri’s job? Eh, no! Here’s what I know So the news of Reno Omokri being sacked by Pres. Jonathan and Obi Asika taking over his position went viral...
  8. How mobile apps, social media is integrating Africa As experts and enthusiasts gather at the 2015 Social Media Week Lagos, the unique role played by social media and...
  9. Review: Social Media Week Held In Lagos The Social Media Week is an event that brings together top leaders, key stakeholders and the public to explore different...
  10. Learn How to Grow your Business with Social Media. Attend Intense Digital’s Social Media for Business Course The Social Media for Business Course is designed to help entrepreneurs, companies and individuals maximize Social Media platforms to increase...

< YOHAIG home