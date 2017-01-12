Swansea sign Dutch winger Narsingh from PSV

Posted January 12, 2017 8:56 pm by Comments

Swansea sign Dutch winger Narsingh from PSV

Luciano Narsingh

Luciano Narsingh

Swansea City have signed Dutch international winger Luciano Narsingh from PSV Eindhoven for £4 million ($ 4.9 million, 4.6 million euros), the Premier League strugglers announced on Thursday.

Winasbet.com

The 26-year-old has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract and becomes Paul Clement’s first signing since he succeeded Bob Bradley as manager earlier this month.

Right-footer Narsingh has been capped 16 times by the Netherlands and can play on either flank.

“It was easy for me to say yes to Swansea,” Narsingh told the club website.

“I’ve looked at the Premier League for two or three years now and Swansea always play good football. That’s why when Swansea came in for me, I knew I wanted to play here.”

Narsingh spent time in Ajax’s fabled youth set-up and made the grade as a professional at Heerenveen before joining PSV, where he won the Eredivisie title in 2015 and 2016.

“I am very pleased that Luciano has joined us,” Clement said. “He is a player the club had identified before I arrived, but I was more than happy for the deal to go ahead.

“He has pace, he can score goals and he has experience of playing at a good level. He has been Dutch champion a couple of times and he has played Champions League football. He is a player with good calibre.”

Swansea, second from bottom in the table, host Arsenal on Saturday, but Narsingh will not feature due to a minor calf injury.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Swansea sign Sweden keeper Nordfeldt Swedish international goalkeeper Kristoffer Nordfeldt has signed for Premier League outfit Swansea on a three-year deal from Dutch club Heerenveen,...
  2. Tottenham sign Dutch striker Janssen for £17 million Prolific Dutch international striker Vincent Janssen signed for English Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur on Tuesday from AZ Alkmaar for...
  3. CONFIRMED: Bayern assistant Clement in talks with Swansea City Carlo Ancelotti’s assistant has been the favourite to replace Bob Bradley in recent days and looks set to take over...
  4. Clement happy to embrace Moneyball at Swansea Swansea City’s new English head coach Paul Clement checks out the conditions ahead of the English Premier League football match...
  5. Swansea sack Bob Bradley Swansea City Football Club on Tuesday sacked American manager Bob Bradley after only 85 days in charge of the Premier...
  6. Speed of Clement’s Swansea switch a surprise says Ancelotti Swansea City’s new English head coach Paul Clement checks out the conditions ahead of the English Premier League football match...
  7. Leicester sign Poland winger Bartosz Kapustka Premier League champions Leicester City signed teenage winger Bartosz Kapustka from Polish club Cracovia for a reported £7.5 million on...
  8. Liverpool sign Serbian midfielder Grujic Serbian midfielder Marko Grujic has become the first player to be signed by Liverpool under manager Jurgen Klopp, the Premier...
  9. Coachless Swansea suffer heavy defeat at home This file photo taken on October 31, 2016 shows Swansea City’s US manager Bob Bradley reacting during the English Premier...
  10. Kano Pillars sign player from Norwegian club, 4 others Kano Pillars Kano Pillars Football Club has signed five new players ahead of the 2015/2016 Nigeria Premier Football League season,...

< YOHAIG home