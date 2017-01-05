TETFund spends N104m on scholarship for FUG lecturers

To boost their academic qualification within and outside the country, the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), has disbursed over N104m as scholarship to 19 lecturers of the Federal University, Gusau (FUG), Zamfara State.

Vice chancellor of the university, Prof. Magaji Garba, who made the disclosure while speaking with the reporters at the university’s permanent site recently, expressed the university’s appreciation for the support the school is enjoining from the TETFund, adding that the agency in 2016 approved the sum of N200m to the university for its academic staff to further their education.

Garba said the institution has resolved to introduce mining engineering courses to boost exploration and utilisation of abundant mineral resources in the country, in line with the Federal Government’s diversification policy.

He further explained that the university is committed to produce enough manpower that would be productive to the mining industry in the country, saying that consultations are in progress between the university and Petroleum Trust Development Fund (PTDF) towards achieving this objective.

According to him, this step is part of the five-year strategic plan developed by the university, part of which is also to increase the number of faculties from the present three to seven by 2020.

“Work on the construction of the Faculty of Engineering, with special focus on mining is in progress… and I’m happy to inform you that during the year under review, we successfully developed a five-year strategic implementation plan on how to make this university great among other universities of the country.

“The university wants to focus on mining engineering programme, in accordance with the recent diversification policy of the Federal Government,” he added.