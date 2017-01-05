TETFund spends N104m on scholarship for FUG lecturers

Posted January 5, 2017 2:56 am by Comments

TETFund spends N104m on scholarship for FUG lecturers
Magaji Garba

Magaji Garba

To boost their academic qualification within and outside the country, the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), has disbursed over N104m as scholarship to 19 lecturers of the Federal University, Gusau (FUG), Zamfara State.

Winasbet.com

Vice chancellor of the university, Prof. Magaji Garba, who made the disclosure while speaking with the reporters at the university’s permanent site recently, expressed the university’s appreciation for the support the school is enjoining from the TETFund, adding that the agency in 2016 approved the sum of N200m to the university for its academic staff to further their education.

Garba said the institution has resolved to introduce mining engineering courses to boost exploration and utilisation of abundant mineral resources in the country, in line with the Federal Government’s diversification policy.

He further explained that the university is committed to produce enough manpower that would be productive to the mining industry in the country, saying that consultations are in progress between the university and Petroleum Trust Development Fund (PTDF) towards achieving this objective.

According to him, this step is part of the five-year strategic plan developed by the university, part of which is also to increase the number of faculties from the present three to seven by 2020.

“Work on the construction of the Faculty of Engineering, with special focus on mining is in progress… and I’m happy to inform you that during the year under review, we successfully developed a five-year strategic implementation plan on how to make this university great among other universities of the country.

“The university wants to focus on mining engineering programme, in accordance with the recent diversification policy of the Federal Government,” he added.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. TETFund trains 12,000 lecturers in 4 years Executive-Secretary, Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFund, Prof Suleiman Bogoro, yesterday said in addition to funding critical infrastructures of the nation’s...
  2. UNIBEN accesses TETFUND UNIVERSITY of Benin (UNIBEN) at the weekend said it has accessed the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), which it was...
  3. TETFUND’s mandate should cover private varsities —VC The Federal Government has been urged to extend the services of the Tertiary Education Trust Fund, TETFUND to privately-owned universities...
  4. Kebbi commends TETFund on institutions’ funding Gov Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi. Photo; Pulse GOVERNOR of Kebbi State, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, has commended the Tertiary Education Trust...
  5. Bogoro commissions TETFund projects at Kogi varsity Executive Secretary of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund), Prof. Suleiman Elias Bogoro, has commissioned three TETFund sponsored projects at Kogi...
  6. TETFUND promises reward for prompt execution of projects by tertiary institutions The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND) has promised to reward tertiary institutions that promptly accessed its interventions in the building...
  7. NOUN gets N4bn from TETFund The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) has released a sum of N4 billion to the National Open University of Nigeria...
  8. ICPC grills Abuja varsity Bursar, Academic Planning Officer over TETFUND disbursement By Johnbosco Agbakwuru THE Bursar of University of Abuja and the Academic and Physical Planning Officers of the institution were...
  9. TETFUND to commit N10b to FUTO’s Research and Technology Park The Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) will commit over N10 billion to the on ongoing Research and Technology Park project...
  10. Calling on Tetfund SIR: One of the success stories of this current government is the introduction of the Tertiary Intervention Fund. Not too...

< YOHAIG home