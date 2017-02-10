The Guardian organises maiden cyber security conference in Lagos

Posted February 10, 2017 11:56 am by Comments

The Guardian organises maiden cyber security conference in Lagos

The flagship of Nigerian media, The Guardian, is organising its maiden one – day cyber security conference in Lagos, the nation’s economic capital.

The theme is “Monitoring, Detection and Prevention: Keys to Organisational Growth”. The conference holds February 23, 2017, at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos by 9:00 a.m.
The chief host for the event is Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

Winasbet.com

Speakers include Mr Dipo Fatokun, Director, Banking Systems, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kola Olutimehin, Chief Executive Officer, Makeway International, United Kingdom (UK) and Anthony Maxwell, The Senior Partner, Lockwire Security, East Midlands, UK.

The conference aims to bring to the fore current global best practices in integrated network defence systems, provide exposure to proven standards – based methodologies for assessing and managing the risks to organisation’s information systems and infrastructure, provide exposure to intrusion detection and prevention and other broad strategies employed in cyber security.

Participants would also be exposed to up-to–date digital forensic investigation techniques, identity/access management for Information Communication Technology (ICT) resources, building the right public key infrastructure (PKI) to manage enterprise trust as well as exposing participants to key online transactions monitoring and security techniques.

The conference costs N120,000 and has Lagos State Government and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as strategic partners.

Expected at the meeting are ICT managers, top executives, bankers, accountants, auditors, company treasurers, marketing managers, officials of EFFC, ICPC, Customs Police, Army, Navy, NDLEA, e-payment companies, revenue collectors among others.

On the speakers, Maxwell is an IT security specialist with a 15 – year background securing Windows and Linux systems. He is a qualified CISSP with ISO 27001 certifications in auditing and digital forensics among others.
Olutimehin is an astute professional consultant of almost two decades involved in financial systems development and IT security.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Cyber security conference holds July 26 Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture, scheduled to attend the conference Ngsecure 2016, an international Information Security Conference,...
  2. Fresh concerns over data security, implementation of Cyber-crime Act at NCS 2015 forum By the time the 12th international conference and Annual General Meeting of the Nigerian Computer Society, NCS, was drawing to...
  3. SME conference to hold in Lagos The ninth edition of the biggest SME conference in Nigeria organised by the Enterprise Development Centre (EDC) of the Pan-Atlantic...
  4. Newswatch to organise maiden varsities’ IGR conference Newswatch is set to convoke the first-ever conference of Nigerian universities on how to raise internally generated revenue (IGR) and...
  5. Cyber security confab holds in Abuja Legal practice The Nigerian information technology community will be welcoming the international community to the Insight Cyber Security Conference, which...
  6. Lagos to hold maiden edition of food security summit Sanni Okanlawon The Lagos State Government has concluded plans to organize a world class summit, tagged: ‘The Lagos Food Security...
  7. Tech Trends: Developing A Cyber Security Framework In Nigeria The Founders of Digital Encode, Oluseyi Akindehinde and Adewale Obadare have emphasized the importance of cyber security in the development on...
  8. Evolution of the New Digital Economy! MTN Launches ‘MTN Token’ at TECH+ Conference and Exhibition in Lagos The Nigerian tech scene is getting re-shaped! MTN TECH+ Conference and Exhibition was recently held at Eko Hotel and Suites...
  9. Obama To Sign Executive Order On Cyber Security The U.S President, Barack Obama, is expected to sign an executive order on Friday which is aimed at encouraging companies...
  10. Ondo hosts maiden cocoa industry, investment conference Cocoa Ondo State government has concluded the maiden Akure Commodity Exchange, initiated by the state Governor, Dr. Olusegun Mimiko to help farmers...

< YOHAIG home