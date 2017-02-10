The Guardian organises maiden cyber security conference in Lagos

The flagship of Nigerian media, The Guardian, is organising its maiden one – day cyber security conference in Lagos, the nation’s economic capital.

The theme is “Monitoring, Detection and Prevention: Keys to Organisational Growth”. The conference holds February 23, 2017, at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos by 9:00 a.m.

The chief host for the event is Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.

Speakers include Mr Dipo Fatokun, Director, Banking Systems, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Kola Olutimehin, Chief Executive Officer, Makeway International, United Kingdom (UK) and Anthony Maxwell, The Senior Partner, Lockwire Security, East Midlands, UK.

The conference aims to bring to the fore current global best practices in integrated network defence systems, provide exposure to proven standards – based methodologies for assessing and managing the risks to organisation’s information systems and infrastructure, provide exposure to intrusion detection and prevention and other broad strategies employed in cyber security.

Participants would also be exposed to up-to–date digital forensic investigation techniques, identity/access management for Information Communication Technology (ICT) resources, building the right public key infrastructure (PKI) to manage enterprise trust as well as exposing participants to key online transactions monitoring and security techniques.

The conference costs N120,000 and has Lagos State Government and Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as strategic partners.

Expected at the meeting are ICT managers, top executives, bankers, accountants, auditors, company treasurers, marketing managers, officials of EFFC, ICPC, Customs Police, Army, Navy, NDLEA, e-payment companies, revenue collectors among others.

On the speakers, Maxwell is an IT security specialist with a 15 – year background securing Windows and Linux systems. He is a qualified CISSP with ISO 27001 certifications in auditing and digital forensics among others.

Olutimehin is an astute professional consultant of almost two decades involved in financial systems development and IT security.