The marriage supper of the lamb

Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye

Memory Verse: “…Blessed are they which are called unto the marriage supper of the Lamb. And he saith unto me, these are the true sayings of God.” Revelation 19:9b

Bible Passage: Revelation 19:1-14

Introduction
Marriage, here, symbolises the union between Christ and the Church – Eph.5: 22-32. It is important to note that the second coming of Christ is the next event after the Marriage Supper of the Lamb. May the Holy Spirit teach us and bless us richly, as we look at this topic in detail, Dan.7: 13; 1 Tim.6: 14; Acts 1:10-11.

The Marriage
The Marriage Supper of the Lamb is the consummation of the union between Christ and the Church, Eph.5: 27; Rev.19: 1-14; Matt.22: 1-14; Matt.25: 1-13. It is one of the greatest Biblical prophetic events. It will take place before the second coming of Christ. Christ is the groom, while the living church, made up of all saints through the ages, living or dead, is the bride. They will experience the first resurrection, Rev.21: 2, 2:9-10.

The Significance
• To assemble all saints for the last supper with Christ.
• To present the just of all ages to God, the Father.
• To wipe away tears of the saints.
• To remove the saints before the anti-Christ.
• To remove the saints before the tribulation.

The Qualification
Only those that belong to Christ are qualified, 2 Cor.5: 17, eagerly waiting for His second coming, Matt.25: 1-13. They will be patient and focused, refusing to be distracted by or entangled with the affairs of this world. Holiness will be their highest priority and pleasing God at all times their unwavering goal, Matt.21: 10-14; Rev.21: 8-27; Heb.12: 14. As citizens of heaven, their wedding garment will be white without spot or wrinkle, Rev.22: 14-15; Eph.2: 16; Matt.7: 21-23. The qualified must be willing to pay the ultimate price.

Conclusion
The Marriage Supper of the Lamb, like all Biblical prophecies, will be fulfilled. Are you saved? Are you a member of His living church? Do you earnestly desire to be the bride of Christ? You cannot afford to miss it. Pray to God for mercy, grace and strength. Jesus wants to see you at the marriage supper of the lamb. The question is, are you willing to rearrange your priorities and make the sacrifices? We will meet you there in the mighty name of Jesus.

