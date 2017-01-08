Think big, ask big and live big in 2017 – Part 2

Genesis 11:6 “And the LORD said. AND NOW NOTHING WILL BE RESTRAINED FROM THEM, which they HAVE IMAGINED TO DO.” Ephesians 3:20 “NOW UNTO HIM THAT IS ABLE TO DO EXCEEDING ABUNDANTLY ABOVE ALL that we ask or think, according to the power that worketh in us.”

Welcome to a very PROPHETIC AND SPECIAL YEAR 2017. This is the year that the LORD has made; a very BLESSED year that starts ON A SUNDAY and ends on A SUNDAY. Many credible men of God have been declaring the mind of God concerning 2017, including Dr. Kenneth Copeland, who said 2017 IS A SPECIAL YEAR of FABULOUS OUTPOURING with NOTABLE MIRACLES. 2017, is the acceptable year of the LORD (Luke 4:19); the year of the LORD’S Favour.

The year of God’s Great Benediction, Doxology and Yadah Judah Praise. Many GREAT THINGS will happen in our lives that will result in exotic, exuberant, hilarious, ecstatic, charismatic jubilation. Psalm 40:2-3: “He brought me up also out of an horrible pit, out of the miry clay, AND SET MY FEET UPON A ROCK, and established my goings; AND HE HATH PUT A NEW SONG IN MY MOUTH, even PRAISE UNTO OUR GOD: many SHALL SEE IT, and fear, and shall trust in the LORD”. Despite the economic recession, the blessings of God will be conspicuous and visible in the lives of His people (Isaiah 60:1-5). This is obviously a year of unlimited opportunities with limitless overflow of God’s Supernatural Grace. Ephesians 2:7 “That in the ages to come HE MIGHT SHEW THE EXCEEDING RICHES OF HIS GRACE in His kindness TOWARD US through CHRIST JESUS”. God is going to be moving rapidly and speedily in our lives, as we await the future return of our LORD JESUS CHRIST.

This is an ANOINTED YEAR of Supernatural acceleration, impacts and exploits. (1Kings 18:46 and Daniel 11:32). God has also decided that year 2017 is a very SPECIAL YEAR FOR RESTORATION AND PROVISION. Joel 2:25 “AND I WILL RESTORE TO YOU the years that the locust hath eaten, the cankerworm, and the caterpillar, and the palmerworm, My great army which I sent among you”. GOD WILL RESTORE lost opportunities, dreams, resources, and relationships. And God is making available, abundant resources to execute and prosecute our vision, dreams, goals and aspirations. In 2017, INCOME WILL ALWAYS BE GREATER THAN EXPENDITURE. John 6:13 “Therefore, they gathered them together, and filled twelve baskets with the fragments of the five barley loaves, WHICH REMAINED OVER AND ABOVE unto them that had eaten”. God has also decided that (Ephesians 3:20) will be fulfilled in our lives. WHAT IS OUR ROLE IN God’s Prophetic Agenda, as He has given us OPEN CERTIFIED CHEQUES TO CASH: – (1) THINK BIG in the Absoluteness, Omnipotence, Sovereignty of our God. With God in our lives, nothing shall be impossible (Luke 1:37).

This is not A YEAR TO THINK SMALL. God says nothing will be restrained from you, if you think big with positive imaginations. (2) ADJUST YOUR PRAYER REQUESTS. John 14: 13-14 “And whatsoever ye shall ask in My Name, that will I do, that the Father may be glorified in the Son; If ye shall ask any thing in My Name, I will do it”. ASK BIG. This is a year you will receive MEGA RESPONSES from God on your MEGA EXPECTATIONS and IMAGINATIONS; a year that it will be done to you according to your faith. Mark 9:23 “JESUS said unto him, If thou canst believe, ALL THINGS ARE POSSIBLE TO HIM THAT BELIEVETH”. (3) LIVE BIG. The just shall live by faith. This year, you will surely live in the reality of God’s provision for your life. The LORD Himself is your Shepherd and you shall not want. Your case is obviously different. When there is a casting down, you will have a lifting up. Welcome once again to year 2017; year of fulfilled dreams; year that people will gather regularly to celebrate with you. Luke 1:58 “And HER NEIGHBOURS and HER COUSINS heard how THE LORD HAD SHEWED GREAT MERCY UPON HER; and THEY REJOICED with her.”

PRAYER: Father God, I thank You for the SPECIAL YEAR 2017 and I run into the Name of the LORD JESUS. I make You my Refuge and Fortress in 2017. I submit to your Prophetic Declaration for the year. I declare the Lordship and Rulership of JESUS over my life. JESUS is my Life, my Shepherd, my Door, my Access, my Bread, my Sustainer, my Safety, my Breakthrough, etc. in year 2017. I cover year 2017 with the Blood of JESUS, as it is a special year of blessing in my life. Amen.