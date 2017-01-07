Thousand fired in new wave of Turkey coup purges

Posted January 7, 2017 8:56 am by Comments

Thousand fired in new wave of Turkey coup purges
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. / AFP PHOTO / YASIN BULBUL

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. / AFP PHOTO / YASIN BULBUL

Turkey has dismissed over 6,000 people and ordered the closure of dozens of associations under the state of emergency imposed after the July failed coup, in a purge that shows no sign of slowing.

More than 100,000 people have already been suspended or sacked so far in a crackdown on those alleged to have links to coup-plotters while dozens of media outlets have been shut down.

In the latest government decrees published late Friday, 2,687 police officers were dismissed.

Meanwhile, 1,699 civil servants were removed from the ministry of justice, plus 838 health officials and hundreds of employees from other ministries.

Another 631 academics and eight members of the Council of State were also dismissed.

The dismissals are permitted under the state of emergency, which was extended by another three months in October and was originally imposed in the wake of the coup.

But its scope has been vehemently criticised by the European Union and human rights activists.

The three decrees also ordered the closure of more than 80 associations accused of “activities affecting the security of the state”.

Critics have claimed that the crackdown goes well beyond the suspected coup plotters and targets anyone who has dared show opposition to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Ankara blames the coup plot on US-based Muslim preacher Fethullah Gulen and says an unrelenting campaign is needed to root out his influence from public life. Gulen denies the allegations.

Turkey also argues the exceptional security measures are necessary in the face of rising threats from the Islamic State group and the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

The country has been hit by two attacks this week, one claimed by the Islamic State group against a high-end Turkish nightclub, and the other which authorities blamed on the PKK in the western city of Izmir.

What do you think?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related posts:

  1. Turkey in new raids against suspected coup plotters Turkish security forces on Monday carried out new raids against suspected plotters of the botched coup against the rule of...
  2. Turkey suspends 500 military personnel over coup Turkey has suspended more than 500 military personnel, mostly officers, from the air force and navy for suspected ties to...
  3. Turkey Dismisses Almost 9,000 Officials After Failed Coup Turkey has dismissed almost 9,000 officials including a massive number of police officers after a failed coup targeting the government...
  4. Turkey suspends more than 12,000 police officers in coup probe Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan / AFP PHOTO / ADEM ALTAN Turkish authorities suspended more than 12,000 police officers over...
  5. Turkey detains 45 military pilots on coup-related charges The media has reported that Turkey has again detained 45 air force pilots on charges connected to the July military...
  6. Turkey parliament to consider death penalty for coup plotters Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. PHOTO: AFP Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Saturday said his government would ask parliament...
  7. Mass arrests in Turkey after failed coup BAYO AKINLOYE  with agency report At least 161 people were killed and 1,440 wounded in an attempted coup on Friday...
  8. Coup fallout: Turkey axes 10, 000 workers Authorities in Turkey yesterday continued its crackdown on government opponents following a coup attempt in July, sacking under a Legislative...
  9. Man accused of plotting Turkey coup dismisses extradition bid Turkish cleric and opponent to the Erdogan regime Fethullah Gülen adresses at his residence in Saylorsburg, Pennsylvania on July 18,...
  10. Military coup in Turkey as President Erdogan urges citizens to fight Turkey’s military said Friday night it had seized power. The coup plotters say they are fighting corruption and human rights...

< YOHAIG home